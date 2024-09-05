Rosalba Giugni Named Godmother of EXPLORA II

Rosalba Giugni has been named the Godmother of Explora Journeys’ newest ship, EXPLORA II!

Giugni will assume her ceremonial role at the official naming ceremony on September 15, 2024, in Civitavecchia, near Rome, Italy.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman – Cruise Division, MSC Group, said: “We are honored to have Rosalba Giugni as the godmother of Explora Journeys’ magnificent new luxury ship, symbolizing the dedication of the MSC Group and our MSC Foundation to preserve the natural beauty of the oceans that are fundamental to our journeys around the world. Her commitment to marine conservation and the protection of the sea makes her an inspiration to us all. Rosalba`s passion for the sea extends to scientific dissemination and public advocacy, making her a fitting godmother for EXPLORA II.”

ABOUT THE CEREMONY

EXPLORA II’s event will take place in Sestri Ponente, Italy, after its delivery from the Fincantieri shipyard on September 12.

Rosalba Giugni, founder of the Marevivo Foundation, will officially name the ship in a ceremony attended by the crew, media, and special guests.

As godmother, she will perform the traditional maritime blessing to ensure the vessel’s and its passengers’ safety.

MORE ABOUT ROSALBA

Rosalba Giugni is the founder and president of the Marevivo Foundation, which was established in 1985 for marine conservation.

Marevivo has over 30,000 members and is a significant player in Italy’s environmental sector.

Founded through collaboration with Captain Gianluigi Aponte, the partnership with MSC Group has been supported by the MSC Foundation since 2019

Her focus areas include empowering youth and addressing fishing, tourism, commercial shipping, and recreational boating.

She is instrumental in creating marine reserves, promoting campaigns, and developing marine protection legislation.

Rosalba added: “I am deeply honored to be named the godmother of EXPLORA II. This role holds special significance for me, as it reflects our shared commitment to experiencing the world in a meaningful and respectful way. I am pleased to support Explora Journeys and the MSC Group in promoting and advancing a cultural shift towards greater protection of our precious marine ecosystem. Our future is tied to the health of the sea, and its wellbeing depends on the choices we make. The climate crisis is a clear warning: we are out of time. The ecological transition needs to begin now, tomorrow may already be too late.”

EXPLORA II will set sail the next day on her inaugural 7-night journey to Tarragona, Spain. Passengers will enjoy a Mediterranean cruise with stops in Sorrento, Lipari, Trapani, Siracusa, Italy, and Valletta, Malta.

