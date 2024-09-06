Ship Review: Queen Anne

When you first catch a glimpse of Queen Anne, her Cunard livery immediately grabs your attention — and sets expectations. But the introduction of the 114,188-grt Pinnacle-class ship has seen many aspects of the Cunard experience reimagined.

Porthole contributor Chris Frame traveled aboard Queen Anne as a guest lecturer during her maiden voyage, May 3-10, 2024. Though not a fare-paying passenger, Chris has cruised extensively on every Cunard Queen since QE2, and is well placed to notice different, and familiar, experiences aboard the new ship.

Step Aboard

The style of the ship’s interior is contemporary, with subtle nods to Cunarders of the past. Embarking travelers first notice this in Queen Anne’s three-deck-high Grand Lobby.

A curved staircase descends from Deck 3 to Deck 1 and has a metallic finish with glass balustrades. The staircase is backed by an interpretation of the Italian-built-ship’s heritage, with a lenticular artwork depicting scenes of passengers at sea, a stylized ocean liner, and Venetian canals.

The circular aspect of the lobby is present in many of the spaces on board and reminded me of the interior design of QE2. Open wells and curved staircases are used throughout the vessel, providing connection between the various passenger decks.

Be Entertained

Queen Anne’s Royal Court Theatre is a familiar Cunard venue. This 825-seat theater is home to the ship’s Insights lecture program, which I participated in. In the evenings, it hosts production shows and variety acts. New on the agenda is the ship’s adaptation of Brief Encounter. The set design is superb, with the use of lighting and projection adding a sense of wonder to the visual display.

I really enjoyed Noir, which is performed in the newly established Bright Lights Society. Noir performers are “in character” from the very moment you enter the venue, and there is an element of audience participation. But attendees of a shy nature need not worry, as the cast discreetly check who is (and isn’t) willing to jump up on stage before the show begins.

The Mareel Spa was another of my favorites. The circular hydro-pool is the main attraction, and while it doesn’t eclipse the outstanding hydro-pool (of Canyon Ranch origins) on QM2, the pool is a step above the facility on board Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.

The spa is complemented by a gymnasium complete with weight room, cardio zone, and spinning bikes, while the Wellness Studio on Deck 11 (which is a new venue) is home to morning yoga, stretch classes, and other wellness activities throughout the voyage.

The Wellness Café, located one deck below, offers healthy meals, with a largely plant-based menu. Nearby seating overlooks the Pavilion, which is covered with a curved retractable roof.

The Pavilion, in addition to featuring a pool, three whirlpools, a takeaway grill, Gelateria, and a bar, is also a vibrant and welcoming entertainment venue. The indoor-outdoor aspect of this space made it very popular, and it was used to host cocktail parties including the Cunard World Club party.

Dining Revitalized

As with all Cunard Queens, cabin choice will dictate which main dining venue to attend. Queens Grill and Princess Grill are the top restaurants on board. Both restaurants offer single-seating dining and are accessed through the private Grills Lounge.

Queen Anne features a sizable Britannia Club Restaurant, which hugs the Deck 2 level of the Grand Lobby. But the largest restaurant on board is the spectacular Britannia Restaurant. Occupying the aft of Deck 2 and Deck 3, there are three seating options — early, late (with a designated table and the same table companions), or open dining (where you eat at a time of your choice).

The restaurant is contemporary in design, yet offers some nods to Cunard’s past, with a small spiral staircase that would feel at home on board QE2, and etched acrylic panels representing ancient mythology, said to be inspired by artworks on board RMS Queen Mary (1936).

Queen Anne introduces several new dining concepts for Cunard. Tramonto and Aranya offer Mediterranean and Indian menus respectively. Aji Wa on Deck 10 has a Japanese-inspired menu, while Sir Samuel’s Steakhouse replaces Cunard’s traditional Verandah venue, and is open for lunch and dinner … with my favorite menu option here the sherry trifle, YUM!

SHIP SHAPE

There are many other familiar spaces aboard Queen Anne, from the vibrant Chart Room Bar and expanded Golden Lion pub to the forward-facing Commodore Club high atop the ship.

Queen Anne’s Queens Room ballroom is perhaps the most controversial space on board. Some love it, some hate it for its modern design. A stark contrast to all the Queens Rooms’ that came before it, the room features a curved dance floor and large overhead well, providing seating on both Deck 2 and Deck 3.

Boutiques surround the upper level of the Queens Room. While Queen Anne does feature the traditional Cunard library, there is no book shop on board, to the dismay of Cunard traditionalists.

Accommodation

Queen Anne introduces improvements in accommodation, with bathrooms across Britannia and Club Balcony grades the most impressive enhancement. They feature tiled walls, adjustable shower heads, stylized vanity, and shower doors; there are no nasty shower curtains here!

All cabins feature high-quality interior fit-outs with textured wall dressings, stylized mirrors, artwork in each room, and Art Deco-inspired side lamps. The ship also introduces an interactive television system. Cabins are serviced twice daily, and my cabin attendant Simba was excellent.

Since entering service, Queen Anne’s Britannia and Club Balcony rooms have received some criticism for a perceived lack of clothes-storage space. This was not an issue for my 7-day cruise, though the lack of drawer storage may prove challenging for longer voyages.

What’s Next

As Cunard approaches its 185th anniversary next year, Queen Anne helps the line cement its place in the cruise market. The ship boldly provides a refreshed take on the experience, which although different is by no means unfamiliar.

And while some regular travelers may choose to return to one of the other Queens, Queen Anne is sure to attract a new generation of Cunard traveler as she sails the world’s oceans for decades to come. I for one am very much looking forward to returning!

By Chris Frame