Insignia to Be the First Ultra-Premium Ship to Sail from Port Tampa Bay

Oceania Cruises is launching new Caribbean and Panama Canal winter sailings in early 2026 from Tampa, Florida. In March 2026, Insignia will become the first ultra-premium cruise line to depart from Port Tampa Bay!

Guests can explore seven- to 20-night itineraries from Tampa, exploring Caribbean islands such as St. Thomas, St. Kitts, Tortola, Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Belize City. The voyages include a daylight transit of the Panama Canal and an overnight stay in Panama City. Passengers can conveniently access these voyages with 41 non-stop flights from Tampa International Airport.

“Port Tampa Bay represents an exciting new chapter as Oceania Cruises becomes the first ultra-premium cruise line to have dedicated voyages from Tampa, opening the door as a convenient gateway to Florida’s west coast and the Gulf of Mexico,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “This is a natural expansion for our brand, as Tampa echoes the cosmopolitan essence of our beloved hometown of Miami with its diverse mix of international influences and cultures.”

SHIP HIGHLIGHTS

The ship accommodates 670 passengers with a dedicated crew of 400. Amenities include the Polo Grill steakhouse, Toscana Italian restaurant, Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, a sports deck with putting greens and shuffleboard, a library, bars and lounges, and a casino.

New Sailings to and from Tampa

Tropical Harmony: February 22 – March 3, 2026 (9 Days)

Route: Bridgetown to Tampa, visiting Bridgetown, Oranjestad (Aruba), Montego Bay, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Tampa.

Leeward Isles Serenade: March 3 – 18, 2026 (15 Days)

Route: Tampa to Tampa, visiting Tampa, San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. Thomas, Philipsburg (St. Maarten), St. John’s (Antigua), Roseau (Dominica), Basseterre (St. Kitts), Frederiksted (St. Croix), Tortola (British Virgin Islands), and Tampa.

Western Caribbean Escape: March 18 – 25, 2026 (7 Days)

Route: Tampa to Tampa, visiting Tampa, Cozumel, Belize City, Roatan (Honduras), Costa Maya, and Tampa.

Palms & Panama Canal: March 25 – April 4, 2026 (10 Days)

Route: Tampa to Panama City, visiting Tampa, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City, Roatan (Honduras), Puerto Limon (Costa Rica), and Colon (Panama), with a daylight transit of the Panama Canal and an overnight stay in Panama City.

Panama Canal Connoisseur: March 25 – April 14, 2026 (20 Days)

Route: Tampa to Miami, visiting Tampa, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City, Roatan (Honduras), Puerto Limon (Costa Rica), Colon (Panama), with a daylight transit of the Panama Canal and an overnight stay in Panama City, followed by Cartagena (Colombia), Willemstad (Curacao), Oranjestad (Aruba), Montego Bay, George Town (Grand Cayman), and Miami.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oceania Cruises to Port Tampa Bay,” said Paul Anderson, President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay. “The arrival of Insignia marks a significant milestone, enhancing Tampa’s status as a premier cruise destination. We look forward to welcoming new guests to our beautiful city and gateway, as the increased tourism will create substantial economic opportunities for our region, workers, and businesses.”