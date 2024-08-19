Oceania Cruises Spotlights 2025 Grand Voyages

Oceania Cruises is showcasing its 2025 Grand Voyages, offering extended travel to global destinations! Guests can explore destinations like Borobudur in Indonesia or Mount Fuji in Japan on Oceania Cruises’ boutique ships.

“Our 2025 Grand Voyages offer our discerning guests the chance to explore the globe without the constraint of time, immersing themselves deeper into destinations with our enriching shore excursion offerings, before relaxing on board our small, luxurious ships,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We are so proud of the incredible Grand Voyages on offer in 2025 and can’t wait to welcome our guests on board.”

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

Oceania Cruises offers itineraries ranging from 111-day expeditions to shorter sailings across South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America.

European itineraries feature ports such as Oslo, Barcelona, and Athens, with activities like exploring Santorini and hiking in Killybegs, Ireland.

In Latin America, guests can snorkel in Ilhabela, watch Magellanic penguins in Uruguay, and enjoy a Gaucho fiesta with empanadas and barbecues.

On board, guests can relax and enjoy the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, The Culinary Center, the Artist Loft on Vista, Riviera, Marina, and the upcoming Allura, debuting in 2025.

Allura, Vista, Marina, and Riviera include the first hands-on cooking school at sea and unique Culinary Discovery Tours™ that immerse travelers in local culinary traditions.

Oceania Cruises’ smaller ships, Nautica, Regatta, Sirena, and Insignia, accommodate 670 guests and provide access to boutique ports.

CULINARY DISCOVERY TOURS

Culinary Discovery Tours offer unique experiences, such as a Chef-Led Foraging and Onboard Cooking Class in Helsinki, where guests gather local ingredients to prepare regional dishes. In San Juan, Puerto Rico, a Hydroponic Farm Visit and Cooking Class highlights using fresh ingredients.

Go Local and Go Green excursions include learning about mangrove conservation and crab nurseries in Bali and experiencing Gaelic sports like hurling and Gaelic football in Cork, Ireland.

2025 Grand Voyage

Outback & Island Pearls: 25 Days from Bali (Benoa), Indonesia to Papeete (Tahiti), French Polynesia aboard Regatta.

Explore Komodo in UNESCO-listed Komodo National Park, snorkel in Lautoka, visit Gina’s Tropical Gardens, discover local plants at Sopo’aga Falls, and take a snorkel safari in Bora Bora Lagoon.

Exotic Atlantic Shores: 22 Days from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Cape Town, South Africa, aboard Insignia.

Discover Montevideo’s Jewish heritage, explore the Tigre Delta to Buenos Aires for sites like the San Isidro Cathedral or a Tango Masterclass and visit Tristan da Cunha, the world’s most remote permanent settlement.

Revered Pagodas: 22 Days from Singapore to Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan aboard Insignia.

Explore the giant Buddha in Ko Samui, experience Bangkok’s temples and street food, delve into the history of the Nguyen emperors in Hue, and see the Garden of the Master of the Nets in Shanghai.

Southern Seas Explorer: 61 Days from Perth (Fremantle), Australia, to San Diego, California, aboard Insignia.

Experience Australia’s natural beauty, including Cape Le Grand National Park and the Sydney Opera House. In New Zealand, see dolphins and penguins, enjoy wine in Napier, and cross the international date line to visit Vanuatu, Fiji, Bora Bora, and Hawaii before reaching San Diego.

Mediterranean Odyssey: 22 Days from Athens, Greece, to Monte Carlo, Monaco, aboard Allura.

Journey through the Mediterranean, stopping at ancient Ephesus, the Amalfi Coast, and Ibiza. Spend the night in Istanbul, visiting the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia before exploring Monte Carlo.

Indian Ocean Treasures: 35 Days from Singapore to Cape Town, South Africa, aboard Nautica.

Explore Kuala Lumpur and Colombo, participate in meditation or Kandyan dance therapy, wander Goa’s old city, relax in the Maldives, and spot wildlife in Madagascar before discovering Mozambique’s heritage in Maputo.

Radiant Brazil & Argentina: 21 Days from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Buenos Aires, Argentina aboard Marina.

Snorkel in Ilha Grande, hike to Tres Tombos waterfall in Ilhabela, shear sheep in Argentina, and see Magellanic penguins at Punta Ninfas. Experience the beauty of Tierra del Fuego, including glaciers and Escondido Lake.

Tropics of the Far East: 24 Days from Tokyo, Japan to Singapore aboard Riviera.

Stroll through Miho’s pine groves and Sengen-en Garden near Mount Fuji. Canoe on an underground river in Puerto Princesa. Explore the medieval Candi Tikus temple in Surabaya overnight in Bali and Jakarta.

