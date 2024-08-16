August 16, 2024

Sneak Peek: Porthole Travel Show Aboard Seven Seas Grandeur

The Porthole Cruise and Travel Show is embarking on our next adventure! Join us as we sail through the Mediterranean aboard the Seven Seas Grandeur, visiting Athens, Istanbul, Sorrento, and more!

Experience the ship’s luxurious amenities while enjoying stunning landscapes, delicious cuisine, and exciting shore excursions—all captured for the show!

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

