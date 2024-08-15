AmaWaterways Launches New Stateroom Upgrade Program

AmaWaterways has launched a new Stateroom Upgrade Program, allowing travelers to enhance their river cruise experience with upgrades to higher-category staterooms!

Guests can participate in an online auction to request and bid for upgrades, such as a private balcony or a suite. The program is available to U.S. guests on all ships in Europe, Egypt, and the Mekong.

“At AmaWaterways, we are constantly striving to enhance our guests’ experiences by offering innovative and personalized options,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “By introducing this bidding process, we empower our guests to choose enhancements that best suit their desires and budget, ensuring a more personalized and memorable journey. This initiative reflects our commitment to continually evolving our offerings to meet and exceed the expectations of our valued travelers.”

MORE ABOUT THE BID PROCESS

Eligible guests will receive an email about 85 days before sailing with available upgrade options.

Guests can place bids until seven days before departure, and bidding on multiple categories increases the chances of an upgrade, though only one accepted bid incurs a charge.

The no-risk bidding process means guests and their travel advisors are notified and charged for the upgrade if a bid is accepted. I

If a bid is not accepted, guests keep their original stateroom at no extra cost.

Travel advisors earn a 10% commission on accepted upgrades.

Guests can find details on eligibility and available upgrades by visiting the AmaWaterways website.

Will you be exploring the upgrade program? Let us know in the comments.