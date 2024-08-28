First Buccellati Jewelry Boutique at Sea Aboard EXPLORA II

Explora Journeys has opened the first Buccellati boutique at sea on EXPLORA II, offering guests access to Buccellati’s jewelry!

Explora Journeys and Buccellati have teamed up to combine luxury and sophistication. EXPLORA II, known for its elegance, partners seamlessly with Buccellati, which is famous for its Italian craftsmanship and heritage.

Koray Savas, Vice-President Hotel Operations Explora Journeys, comments: “The opening of Buccellati’s boutique on EXPLORA II represents a significant milestone in our commitment to luxury and refinement. Both Buccellati and Explora Journeys share a dedication to elegance, creativity, and cultural enrichment. This partnership not only enhances the shopping experience on board but also enriches the cultural and artistic ambiance of EXPLORA II, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the world of fine Italian craftsmanship.”

MORE ABOUT BUCCELLATI at sea

Buccellati was founded in Milan by Mario Buccellati and is led by his descendants.

The brand creates artistic jewelry with a focus on tradition and innovation, perfectly complementing the luxurious atmosphere of EXPLORA II.

The Buccellati boutique will open on EXPLORA II’s maiden journey, which will depart from Civitavecchia, Italy, on September 16, 2024.

The Buccellati boutique on EXPLORA II features some of the world’s most coveted jewelry, showcasing the ship’s commitment to luxury.

Guests will discover the Opera Tulle collection, which merges ancient goldsmithing with modern design and features semi-precious stones and enamels.

The Macri collection, inspired by Maria Cristina Buccellati, includes richly textured gold and diamond pieces with intricate engravings and elegant bombé shapes.

The Blossoms collection by Lucrezia Buccellati presents jewelry inspired by floral designs, while the Blossoms Colour collection adds vibrant semi-precious stones and gold-plated bezels, incorporating colorful stones and brown diamonds into pendants and bracelets.

Are you excited about the new shopping experience aboard EXPLORA II? Let us know in the comments!