Anna Nash Named President of Explora Journeys

Anna Nash has been appointed President of Explora Journeys, a brand of the MSC Group, reporting directly to Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division.

Most recently, she was Chief Commercial Officer at Aman, shaping the company’s global strategies and brand expansion. During her ten years at Aman, Anna also served as chief marketing officer and chief communications officer.

Her expertise in Global Sales, Brand Development, Marketing, Digital, PR, Communication, and Business Intelligence comes from previous roles at Rosewood Hotels and Orient-Express before joining Aman in 2014.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, said, “We are delighted to welcome Anna to Explora Journeys where her proven expertise within the ultra-luxury hospitality industry, coupled with her exceptional leadership abilities will help us to ensure that our brand is globally recognized as we continue to set new standards in luxury travel.”

As President of Explora Journeys, Anna will focus on advancing the brand’s strategic vision and growth initiatives in luxury ocean travel. Her leadership is essential as the company prepares to launch EXPLORA II, the second ship in its collection, this week. Four more ships are set to join the fleet between 2026 and 2028.

“I am incredibly proud to join Explora Journeys at such a pivotal moment in its growth and development. The brand’s dedication to redefining the luxury ocean travel experience is inspiring, and I look forward to working closely with Mr. Vago and the talented team to continue building on this vision,” said Nash. “Together, we will strive to create unforgettable journeys that resonate with discerning travelers around the world.”