Azamara Cruises Launches 2026 Europe & Solar Eclipse Sailings

Azamara Cruises has announced its summer 2026 sailings, featuring 77 new European itineraries. Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and Azamara Onward will operate in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, with extended stays in Greece, Ireland, and the British Isles.

Notably, three solar eclipse cruises in August 2026 will allow guests to witness this spectacular event at sea. Guests who book before October 31, 2024, can benefit from an Early Booking Bonus of 20% off summer 2026 cruises.

“At Azamara Cruises, we’re always striving to deliver new and incredible experiences for our guests,” said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara Cruises. “The rare opportunity to include solar eclipse sailings in 2026 is very exciting and we are thrilled to deliver such a unique offering.”

Azamara will also introduce five new maiden ports in Europe accessible only to smaller ships, along with new pre-and post-cruise land programs. These sailings will offer more late nights and overnights than any other cruise line, enabling guests to fully immerse themselves in the culture and communities of these exceptional destinations.

“Europe continues to be a leading destination for us globally, so we are delighted to be announcing one of our biggest European deployments to date,” continued Pawlus. “With three ships in the region from March to October 2026, we can offer our guests more options than ever before; taking them to ports less traveled and hidden gem destinations and delivering new immersive land experiences for the very first time.”

ABOUT THE SAILINGS

Solar Eclipse Cruises:

August 2, 2026:11-night Mediterranean Cruise: Greece, Turkey, and Italy aboard Azamara Onward.

August 7, 2026:12-night Ireland Intensive Cruise: Belfast, Dublin, and Galway aboard Azamara Quest.

August 8, 2026: 18-night Iceland and Canada Cruise: Reykjavik, St. John, and Quebec City aboard Azamara Journey.

Maiden Ports:

– Sarande, Albania

– Fredericia, Denmark

– Turku, Finland

– Menton, France

– Karlskrona, Sweden

NEW PRE- AND POST-CRUISE LAND PROGRAMS

Icelandic Highlands, Reykjavik, Iceland

This 3-night program showcases Iceland’s natural highlights, including Kerid Crater, Gullfoss Waterfall, and the Kerlingarfjöll Highlands. Guests will hike the Hveradalir trail, relax at the Secret Lagoon, and dine at Fridheimar while learning about greenhouse production. The program concludes with a visit to UNESCO-listed Thingvellir National Park.

Ancient Wonders of Egypt & Greece – Athens, Greece

This 3-night tour explores key historical sites in Egypt and Greece. In Cairo, guests will visit Khan El Khalili Bazaar, the Grand Egyptian Museum, and the Great Pyramids, followed by a dinner cruise on the Nile. In Athens, travelers will see the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion and enjoy a city tour, including dinner with folkloric dances at a Plaka tavern and visits to the Acropolis and the new Acropolis Museum.

In summer 2026, Azamara Pursuit will also introduce a new itinerary to a popular destination known for its natural beauty. More details to come.

Will you be sailing with Azamara Cruises? Let us know in the comments!