PortMiami Awarded Grant from Resilient Florida Program

PortMiami has received a $19,547,316 grant from the Resilient Florida Program to build a new elevated Berth 10 bulkhead system. This project will safeguard the uplands from flooding and damage due to sea level rise, in alignment with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s Climate Action Strategy and Future-Ready Economic Plan.

“This funding from the Resilient Florida Program is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding Miami-Dade County’s future. We are taking a proactive approach to ensure that PortMiami remains a vital hub for international trade while also addressing the challenges posed by climate change and rising sea levels, which is critical to the ongoing function and growth of PortMiami,” said Mayor Levine Cava.” This investment will strengthen our infrastructure, protect jobs, and support sustainable economic growth for the region, while reflecting our broader vision of building a resilient, future-ready Miami-Dade.

Enhancing the Port’s bulkheads and infrastructure is vital to prevent operational shutdowns during hurricanes or storm surges. Funding will replace the shoreline at Berth 10 with an elevated bulkhead, improve stormwater management, and install an angled transition submerged toe wall. This project will protect the Port’s critical infrastructure from floodwaters, including a cargo roadway, cargo yard, and electrical substation.