Regent’s FREE First-Class Air Offer on Select Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering FREE roundtrip first-class air on select 2024 and 2025 voyages to Alaska, the Caribbean, Canada, and New England.

Travel Advisors can also enter a sweepstakes to win an Aston Martin Aramco VIP race experience in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 21-23, 2024, as part of Regent’s exclusive partnership. This new offer allows guests to enjoy first-class air travel before indulging in The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience® aboard four of Regent’s ultra-luxury ships.

MORE ABOUT THE OFFER

Guests who take advantage of this offer will receive up to $500 credit per suite ($250 per guest) for private executive chauffeur service through Blacklane, included in Regent’s Ultimate All-inclusive Fare. Regent offers up to 20% savings on the cruise-only fare for those who prefer to arrange their travel, ensuring flexibility and value.

Set sail aboard the Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, and Seven Seas Splendor. Enjoy personalized service, specialty restaurants, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, and unlimited internet access. Additional amenities include free valet laundry, pre-paid gratuities, transfers, and one-night pre-cruise hotel packages for guests in Concierge-level suites and above—all included in Regent’s all-inclusive fare.

“As part of our promise under Regent Elevate, we’re committed to providing our valued Travel Partners with the tools they need to succeed, and so I’m delighted we’re launching this incredible First Class in Every Way offer,” said Shawn Tubman, Senior Vice President Sales and Trade Marketing for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We’re also excited to give Travel Advisors

the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Aston Martin Aramco as a token of our appreciation.”

Travel Advisor Aston Martin Aramco Sweepstakes

Travel Advisors in the US and Canada can win a VIP Aston Martin Aramco race experience in Las Vegas from November 21-23, 2024.

The package includes a tour of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team garage, a meet-and-greet with driver ambassadors, and gourmet food and fine wines.

Three winners will be randomly selected, and each will receive a $350 travel stipend for themselves and a guest.

To enter, Travel Advisors must make a newly deposited booking between September 3-30, 2024, for any 2025 sailing in Regent’s First Class In Every Way promotion.

The FREE first-class air offer is valid for new bookings from September 1 to October 31, 2024. Visit the Regent website for more information!