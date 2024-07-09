A Slice of Perfection: Tony Gemignani Brings His Expertise to Princess Cruises

Get ready for a taste sensation! Princess Cruises has teamed up with 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani to bring you the most mouth-watering pizzas at sea!

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Princess Cruises has partnered with World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani to create artisanal pizzas onboard Sun Princess, with plans to roll out to the rest of the fleet this summer.

Chef Gemignani trained Princess chefs at his San Francisco pizzeria, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, to ensure they can replicate his hand-crafted pizzas at sea.

To celebrate the new partnership, Princess Cruises will attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for Largest Pizza Party on July 12, featuring fresh pizzas from Chef Gemignani and the line’s master chefs.

“Princess is about delivering great experiences and there is no more important element than Pizza. While Princess has long been known for having the best pizza at sea, we decided to take it up an entirely new level with legendary Tony Gemignani,” said John Padgett, Princess President. “Tony is the ‘GOAT’ with unparalleled world championships, expertise and passion for crafting the perfect pizza.”

MORE ABOUT Chef Gemignani

He is a chef, restaurateur, and instructor who founded Slice House by Tony Gemignani.

Gemignani has won 13 World Pizza Championships, two Food Network Gold Medals, and four Guinness World Records.

He has appeared on Food Network’s “Challenge” and “Bar Rescue,” The Travel Channel, and CNN.

He is also a philanthropist and author of two books: “PIZZA” and “The Pursuit of Pizza.”

His first restaurant, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, opened in San Francisco in 2009.

“Princess is the original Love Boat and its magnificent ships are known to all the world,” said Gemignani. “Bringing my original recipe hand-crafted pizzas inspired by the destinations Princess visits to the world-class line up of culinary offerings onboard its ships is not only exciting but an honor.”

Tony Gemignani’s pizzas will be featured at Alfredo’s and Gigi’s, two sit-down restaurants offering individual-size pizzas, salads, and drinks.

Princess Cruises has expanded its roster of celebrity collaborations, enhancing its culinary offerings. Other recent collaborations include:

Dario Cecchini, world-renowned butcher

Makoto Okuwa, celebrated sushi master

Rob Floyd, celebrity mixologist

Romero Britto, acclaimed artist

Gerard Bertrand, renowned winemaker

Darren McGrady, former Royal Chef

Tyra Banks, supermodel and entrepreneur

Rudi Sodamin, a respected international chef

Are you excited about the latest partnership with Tony Gemignani? Let us know in the comments!