OLC and Disney Bring Disney Cruises to Japan Year-Round

Get ready for a magical getaway! Disney and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLC) have announced an exciting agreement to bring Disney cruise vacations to Japan year-round.

Starting in early 2029, OLC will build and operate a Disney-branded cruise business in Japan, bringing the magic of Disney at sea to the region.

“Disney Cruise Line has ambitious plans to bring family vacations and Disney storytelling to more guests around the world than ever before,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Experiences. “We are thrilled to continue the success of this expansion as we collaborate with Oriental Land Co. to introduce another distinctly Disney vacation experience to families and fans in Japan.”

MORE ABOUT THE AGREEMENT

Disney and OLC, owner of Tokyo Disney Resort, have expanded their 40-year partnership with a new, locally-based Disney cruise ship.

The ship will offer Japanese fans Disney entertainment, dining, and exceptional service.

The ship will be built at Meyer Werft in Germany and feature designs from Walt Disney Imagineering.

The ship will be similar to Disney Wish, but with modifications tailored for Japanese guests.

“I am sincerely proud that Disney and Oriental Land will be able to work together to create a world-class cruise business in Japan,” said Yumiko Takano, representative director, chairperson and CEO, Oriental Land. “Oriental Land will use their knowhow from the theme park business to continue pushing boundaries and provide family entertainment cruise experiences filled with inspiration and surprise.”

Additional details on the maiden voyage, itineraries, and onboard experiences will be announced later.

