EXPLORA I Unveils New Entertainment Lineup

EXPLORA I has announced the launch of its new entertainment programming, which began on July 5, 2024.

The comprehensive 14-day program is now underway, offering a range of evening performances, activities, and events for guests to enjoy. The program includes innovative performances by international artists and musicians joining the existing ensemble.

Steve Leatham, Vice President of Entertainment, Cruises Division, expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to introduce more activities and performances, bringing each journey to life with color and variety. Our team will captivate younger guests in the Nautilus, with new activities and events enhancing this award-winning family program.”

Digital Activities: Industry First

EXPLORA I introduces a game-changing innovation in the cruise industry with its ‘Digital Activities’ feature. Guests can access daily activities, including trivia, crosswords, and word searches, by scanning QR codes on their devices. Classic games like Sudoku and Chess are also available.

The technology allows guests to interact with performers in real time. In the Astern Lounge, guests can view song lists and make requests by scanning a QR code.

Daytime Activities

EXPLORA I’s daytime activities bring the Ocean State of Mind to life. Enjoy poolside performances by musicians, performers, and wellness experts. Pair this with specially curated drinks and snacks, and every desire is met in a single spot.

Hosted Events and Activities

The cruise line offers daily events, including new experiences and activities. Choose from various options, including sports, interactive events, and a multi-day mystery game.

Evening Entertainment

Enjoy live music in various venues, including poolside DJs, piano performances, and singer-musician combos. The Explora Music Series features 14 unique vocalists and guest acts in the Journeys Lounge. Evening options include main-stage performances, intimate lobby sessions, and late-night wellness events.

Summer Performances

Enjoy live music featuring DJs, saxophonists, and tribute acts to iconic artists. Special performances include Voices of Vegas and Motor City, with new solo artists and musicians joining the lineup each evening.

Ray Carr, Michael Langley, and Keri Noble have joined Explora Journeys as Entertainment Managers. These experienced professionals will lead a high-quality entertainment experience on every journey this summer.

Will you try the new entertainment programs with EXPLORA I? Let us know in the comments!