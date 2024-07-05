Captain Pietro Reveals the Best Hidden Spots on EXPLORA I

Join Bill Panoff as he sits down with Captain Pietro to explore the luxurious world of EXPLORA I. In this exclusive interview, Captain Pietro will share the secrets behind the ship’s finest dining rooms and most stunning views.

From the opulent dining rooms to his favorite hidden spot aboard the ship, Captain Pietro will give you an insider’s look at what makes EXPLORA I the ultimate destination for those who crave luxury and adventure. Don’t miss this opportunity to plan your dream voyage and experience the finest in luxury cruising. Watch now!