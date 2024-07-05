Meghan Trainor Named Godmother of Utopia of the Seas

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has been named the Godmother of Royal Caribbean’s new ship, Utopia of the Seas!

Trainor will celebrate her new role as godmother with a three-night celebration starting July 15. To join her, 52 fans can enter a giveaway on Royal Caribbean’s Instagram from July 5 to 7.

“Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state a mind, they’re a reality any day of the week. This is the short getaway that’s all about celebrations, celebrating friends, family and the memories you make together,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “Meghan embodies that in every way, from who she is to how she shares her music with the world, making her the perfect godmother to match Utopia’s big weekend energy. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family and host a party of epic proportions fit for the ultimate short getaway.”

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

The celebration will feature a live performance by Meghan Trainor at Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas and the naming party, which takes place before the ship’s official debut on July 19 in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Royal Caribbean and Meghan Trainor will officially name the ship Utopia in a ceremony attended by the ship’s crew, media, partners, and 52 lucky winners from a Royal Caribbean Instagram giveaway.

As the ship’s godmother, Trainor will perform the traditional maritime blessing, ensuring the vessel’s and its passengers’ safekeeping.

After the ceremony, she will perform an exclusive concert at the AquaTheater and meet with fans.

“It’s an incredible honor to join the Royal Caribbean family as godmother of Utopia of the Seas and set the tone for the parties to come,” said Meghan Trainor. “The best part is that we get to bring that weekend energy to the stage with my family and fans. What’s better than being on vacation with the people you love and dancing to your favorite music? Let’s make some beautiful memories and get this party started!”

MORE ABOUT TRAINOR

Meghan Trainor is a multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who has had a successful music career since 2014. She has won numerous awards, including a GRAMMY for Best New Artist, and has released several successful albums and singles. Trainor has also expanded her influence into TV, starring on shows like THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and The Voice UK and hosting Top Chef Family Style and Clash of the Cover Bands. I

MORE ABOUT UTOPIA

The Utopia celebration marks the launch of a new vacation era, offering 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways with a wide range of experiences.

Enjoy over 40 dining, drinking, and party options, including exclusive events, two casinos, and Royal Railway – a unique train car dining experience.

Relax by one of more than 50 pools, enjoy thrilling entertainment options, and take in air, ice, water, and stage shows.

Every vacation includes time to unwind on Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, featuring 14 waterslides, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, and hideaway Beach, an adults-only oasis with a private beach, pools, and amenities.