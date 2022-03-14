Your Guide to Exploring Puerto Vallarta

Most major cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Holland America, Carnival, and Princess make the vibrant city of Puerto Vallarta a port of call. You may have come here once yourself on a cruise and wished to come back for longer than just a day in port. If now feels like the right time to plan that return trip, use this guide to help you arrange your vacation in this stunning resort town on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

WHERE TO STAY in Puerto Vallarta

Westin Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

With so many direct flights from US cities, it is no wonder that Puerto Vallarta has become a popular destination for sun-seeking vacationers. Conveniently located less than five minutes from the airport, booking a stay at The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta means you will be on the beach in no time.