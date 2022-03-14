Holland America Line Launches “Alaska Up Close”

PHOTO CREDIT: Andy Newman/Holland America Line

Mt. McKinley, Denali

Alaska season is right around the corner and after two years of shortened seasons or no season at all, this one is going to be big. Holland America Line is preparing for cruises to Alaska with a new 360° experience they’re calling “Alaska Up Close”.

What is Alaska Up Close?

The program utilizes authentic experiences on board and ashore that bring guests closer to the cultures and customs of this incredible land and the people who inhabit it. Through immersion programming with guides from native tribe members and National Park Rangers, guests gain a deeper understanding of what life is like in the Great White North.

“Alaska is so abundant that it needs to be explored and presented differently, and with ‘Alaska Up Close’ our guests will have access to activities and experiences that they won’t find anywhere else,” said Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “We want our guests to be immersed in Alaska from the moment they step on board, and as we celebrate 75 years of exploring Alaska in 2022, we tapped into our unparalleled expertise to craft memorable and exclusive programming.”