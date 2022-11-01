What’s it Like to Take a Repositioning Cruise on an Expedition Ship?

For ports of call without a pier or place to dock, the fleet of zodiac boats onboard served as the tenders, adding another layer of adventure to the experience. In Playas Del Coco, Costa Rica, the zodiacs ferried guests directly on to the dark, volcanic sand beach in what they called a “wet landing”.

Don’t Skip the Daily Lectures

Daily lectures on nearly anything and everything were popular with guests and really helped get the most out of the experience. Lectures ranged from the helpful, like tips and tricks for taking the best photos with a cell phone, to the in-depth and scientific, like how weather patterns and ocean flows affect the type and size of waves found lapping against the shoreline. There’s also a daily debrief before dinner each evening with a recap of the day’s events as well as a preview of what to expect the next day. Guides gave an overview of where the ship would be, the excursions available and any other information, like if it was a tender port, for example, guests may need to enjoy the day to the fullest.

Meal times offered a different kind of adventure, a culinary one, as the dishes prepared by the galley spanned a number of regions and flavors. One aspect of dining on board Ocean Victory that guests seemed to enjoy the most was the preview of each dish that evening found on a sidebar as guests entered the dining room. From the starters all the way to dessert, guests could visualize and craft their perfect meal before even sitting down at a table in the main dining room.

Another highlight of each sailing on board Ocean Victory is a deck barbecue with items hot off the grill like ribs, roasted chicken, and even a full pig roast with various barbecue sauces for each. Also available during the once-a-sailing deck barbecue were burgers, sausages, a full salad bar, roasted vegetables and fresh breads. The sushi lunch another day was also notable as the quality and freshness rivaled any eatery you’d find on land or at sea.