Oceania Cruises Reveals New 2024-2025 Tropics & Exotics Itineraries

Trips in the 2024-2025 season are in full swing!

Oceania Cruises has revealed its 2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics Collection of itineraries! Guests traveling with Oceania Voyages can expect a collection of 157 new voyages spanning seven continents ranging from 7 to 200 days in length and 451 overnight stays across 123 voyages.

“This new collection of itineraries showcases iconic ports of call along with a wealth of opportunities to explore corners of the globe nearly untouched by tourism, and with seven brand-new or better-than-new ships, the journey will be just as rewarding as the destinations,” stated Howard Sherman, President, and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Travelers who love to explore can choose between 70 Grand Voyages. These guests will vacation across distinct regions and multiple continents.

A Key Element for the 2024-2024 Collection

Destination immersion: a wide variety of trips are planned to focus on traveling to one location. For example, the Amazon, the coastal villages of Brazil, the Arabian Peninsula, Japan, and Australia.

Guests can book explorations to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, the yacht harbors and tiny atolls of the South Pacific, and to the North Pacific, combining Japan and parts of Alaska.

2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics Collection Highlights

Voyages to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Panama Canal are available for travelers to explore new areas of the tropics, while relaxing in less-traveled locations such as Bonaire, Carriacou, Dominica, and Guadeloupe

Guests traveling on trips to South America can expect multiple explorations and adventures into landscapes of Patagonia, sailings along the Amazon river, and voyages to the golden coasts of Brazil and Uruguay.

Travel to Asia to experience iconic attractions and explorations around Japan.

Visit the marquee cities in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, uncovering treasures of off-beaten-tracks in Western Australia and New Zealand areas.

new ports of call

• Camarones, Argentina

• Champagne Bay, Vanuatu

• Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, Tristan da Cunha

• Fernandina Beach, Florida

• Hambantota, Sri Lanka

• Hillsborough (Carriacou), Grenada

• Hitachinaka, Japan

• Hualien, Taiwan

• Isla de los Estados, Argentina

• Kupang, Indonesia

• Puerto del Rosario, Canary Islands

• St. Helier, Channel Islands

• Takamatsu, Japan

• Waingpu, Indonesia

The Focus Behind OceaniaNEXT

When sailing with Oceania Cruises’ the company focuses on creating and providing a memorable experience to all its travelers. This new initiative plans to take the guest experiences aboard any Oceania Cruise to the next level.

Beginning on November 2, 2022, guests can plan their 2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics adventures with Oceania Cruises.