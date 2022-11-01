Atlas Ocean Voyages Opens SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE on World Traveller

Today, a world-leading luxury beauty retailer, L’OCCITANE has announced the grand opening of its brand-new spa on Atlas Ocean Voyages’ brand-new cruise ship, World Traveller.

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new, modern, and all-inclusive yacht-style ship can accommodate up to 200 guests and offers passengers personalized services and unique experiences while traveling to remote destinations all around the world.

SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE will offer guests a wide range of holistic, innovative, and unique treatments using L’OCCITANE en Province’s signature and effective beauty products. Celebrating the Provençal art de vivre, L’OCCITANE’s products are created at the company’s own independent laboratories, where they develop and produce treatments that highlight organic ingredients. L’OCCITANE’s commitment to utilizing organic and natural ingredients is a major key to the company’s success in the beauty industry.

The SeaSpa will provide guests with a diverse spa menu with an array of customizable treatments aboard the over 900 square-foot modern onboard spa. The nautical, blue-themed wellness zone has a welcoming atmosphere and features ocean-view loungers, a Serenity Lounge, and two separate treatment rooms. SeaSpa also includes an infrared sauna, two hot tubs, an exterior pool, a fitness studio, a deck solarium, a running track, and much more.

Passengers aboard the brand-new World Traveller wanting to experience the new spa will begin their journey with a soothing Welcome Ritual, followed by a customizable treatment to engage all the five senses, while soothing music plays for a calming atmosphere. Spa guests can also enjoy herbal teas inspired by Provençal traditions meant to cleanse the pallet and promote ultimate relaxation. All of SeaSpa’s certified massage therapists utilize traditional massage techniques, creating a bona fide experience to soothe both the body and mind.

Immortelle Divine Secret, one of the most effective and soothing treatments offered by SeaSpa, uses products from the award-winning Immortelle skincare range by L’OCCITANE en Provence. Grown in Corsica, the Immortelle flowers are packed with active molecules that contain effective anti-aging properties. L’OCCITANE also prides itself in using only 100% traceable and organic Immortelle essential oils for all treatments offered by the company.

This 90-minute anti-aging facial is targeted at those who experience deep wrinkles & lines and aims to smooth and firm texture, along with tackling age spots and uneven skin tones. The facial also combats skin-slackening of the face, neck, and décolleté area using lifting and contouring massage techniques combined with essential oils.

L’OCCITANE en Provence Aromachology toiletries will also be available in all of the bathrooms of the staterooms aboard World Traveller on the ship’s three decks.

Environmental Features on World Traveller

Featuring the most advanced waste management system in the cruise industry, World Traveller is significantly impacting the environment and paving the way for a greener and more eco-friendly way to cruise. This hybrid hydro-jet propulsion system allows the ship to cruise silently up to five knots, minimizing the underwater nose that can negatively impact the marine life below the surface. The GPS-based Dynamic Position System allows the vessel to avoid the need to drop an anchor, which also prevents potential damage to the ocean floor.

James Rodriguez, president, and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages said: “We are proud to bring L’OCCITANE en Provence signature treatments to our World Traveller guests. At Atlas, we are keenly aware of the world’s fragile ecosystem. Our two companies share a strong commitment to sustainability.”

Catherine Tran, Director of Spa Business Development at Spa L’OCCITANE said: “We are thrilled and honoured to collaborate with the team at Atlas Ocean Voyages. As sustainability is key to our brand, we are delighted that World Traveller is making every effort to reduce its impact on the marine environment.”

Since its origination in 1976, L’OCCITANE en Provence has been an eco-friendly pioneer in operating an in-store glass bottle return policy. Since then, the company has committed to protecting biodiversity and adopting sustainable manufacturing methods. The company also offers eco-friendly packaging and promotes its Reduce, Recycle, React motto.