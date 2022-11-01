Kelly Clarkson and Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrate 100 Winning Educators

To show appreciation to educators across the United States and Canada, Norwegian Cruise Line welcomed 100 winning teachers on a free cruise aboard the all-new Norwegian Prima for the ship’s first-ever voyage from Galveston, Texas. To top off the free cruise experience, NCL surprised guests aboard the ship with an exclusive concert by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson.

Each year, Norwegian Cruise Line honors and celebrates devoted educators across the United States and Canada for their Norwegian Giving Joy campaign. During the event aboard the Norwegian Prima, 100 educators were recognized and awarded a free cruise, and nearly $170,000 was donated to schools and teachers around the country. Special guests that attended the award celebration included NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer, Norwegian Bliss Godfather and American radio personality and host Elvis Duran, and superstar and godmother to the Norwegian Encore, Kelly Clarkson.

“Norwegian Prima‘s debut in Galveston was extra special,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We really did it big…and what better place to do it big than in Texas. We introduced our new, magnificent ship to a market new to NCL, we welcomed 100 unbelievably deserving teachers to experience her, awarded the Grand Prize winners with nearly $40,000 in surprise prize money in addition to a donation for their school – and we put on an unforgettable celebration with two of our NCL godparents, Elvis Duran and Kelly Clarkson.”

At the end of the Giving Joy Award Ceremony, Sommer revealed the top three Grand Prize winners who received the most votes, awarding them donations for their schools.

Congratulations to the following educators:

Patricia Hosmer from Bayonne High School in Bayonne, New Jersey

Theresa Schrager from Falcon Cove Middle School, Florida

Anthony Stirpe from New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York.