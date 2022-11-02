IEEE-USA to Host 50th Anniversary Cruise on Independence of the Seas

IEEE-USA, The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, is inviting members and guests to join the company for a noteworthy 50th Anniversary Cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas to celebrate the company’s 50 years of service to U.S. IEEE members.

The four-night cruise will set sail from October 16-20, 2023, from Port Canaveral in Orlando, Florida to the Bahamas, with stops in CocoCay and Nassau. The celebration will feature live entertainment, fine dining, and exclusive events. The celebration will also feature “Lightning Sessions,” where guests can take part in 4 informative and insightful presentations highlighting a wide range of topics to learn more about the company’s history over the past 50 years. Guests will also have plenty of leisure time to enjoy all of the amenities that Independence of the Seas has to offer.

“Since 1973, IEEE-USA has been a career champion and voice in our nation’s capital for IEEE’s U.S. members,” said Deborah Cooper, 2022 IEEE-USA President. “This cruise provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for members and volunteers to celebrate IEEE-USA’s 50th Anniversary in a truly unique and memorable way.”

About Independence of the Seas

Home to the Kennedy Space Center, the ship will set sail from Florida’s Space Coast. Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas also features tons of amenities and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Passengers can enjoy the unique cuisine on the menu of the twelve onboard restaurants, along with enjoying the nightlife at any of the bars or lounges on board. For the avid swimmer, Independence of the Seas has four swimming pools and six whirlpools. The vessel also features a FlowRider surfing simulator, The Perfect Storm waterslides, laser tag, a rock-climbing wall, a full-service spa & wellness center and so much more.

“The passion and dedication of U.S. IEEE members over the last 50 years are what have made IEEE-USA the incredible organization it is today,” said Ed Palacio, 2022 IEEE-USA President-Elect. “We’re excited to celebrate that – and the next 50 years to come – with a truly special event that you won’t want to miss.”