PHOTO: Getty Images/Celebrity Cruises

We’re just days away from the North American inaugural cruise of the new Celebrity Beyond from Celebrity Cruises and the cruise line is starting to ramp up the hype with a new partnership with NBCUniversal.

Captain Kate McCue appeared on Bravo’s show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” at 10pm last night and the taping was actually held on board the ship. Also appearing on the show were captains from the hit show “Below Deck” including Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Glenn Shepard, Captain Jason Chambers, and Captain Kerry Titheradge.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity to partner with Celebrity Cruises and shoot a very special episode of the show on its new ‘Celebrity Beyond’ ship,” said Andy Cohen, Host and Executive Producer, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I mean, I cannot think of a more iconic way to celebrate and bring to life the spirit of our very own, Bravo’s Below Deck – than by channeling my inner Captain at sea!”

Celebrity Cruises on Bravo

The new partnership between Celebrity Cruises and NBCUniversal came about as both companies were seeking to work with worldwide and leading brands.

“At NBCUniversal, we are constantly looking around every corner to find new, unexpected ways to share genuine stories with our audiences in collaboration with powerful, world leading brands,” said Jamie Cutburth, SVP, One Platform Creative & Development, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “And when we partner together over that same shared goal, we achieve the ultimate authentic result. With Celebrity Cruises, NBCU and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen – we’re delivering our fans a new, entertaining experience like never before.”

The popularity of the Bravo show and the hype surrounding the newest ship from Celebrity Cruises made the partnership an attractive one for the cruise line.

“The partnership opportunity with NBCUniversal and Bravo was meant to be from the start. We both wanted to do something that hadn’t been done on a cruise ship before, so using our newest ship, Celebrity Beyond, as the backdrop, filming Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on our ship was the perfect opportunity,” said Celebrity Cruises’ Chief Marketing Officer Michael Scheiner. “Leveraging the fanfare of the show along with our own content to use in advertising across NBCUniversal really gives us a great opportunity to market our brand.”

If you missed the airing of the show, you can watch the clip below or stream the full episode on Peacock.