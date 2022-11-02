Carnival Celebration Delivered, Now On Its Way to Homeport in Miami
A new ship will be arriving in PortMiami on November 20, 2022!
Carnival Cruise Line officially took delivery of Carnival Celebration today at a ceremony at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. On hand to receive the vessel from shipyard CEO Tim Meyer was Carnival President Christine Duffy and Carnival Senior Vice President of New Builds Ben Clement.
Carnival Celebration is the second Excel-class ship built by the cruise line and the 24th in the current fleet. Its sister ship, Mardi Gras, entered service in 2021.
“We have so many reasons to celebrate now that Carnival Celebration has joined as the 24th ship in our fleet. Now, more guests will experience all that our innovative Excel-class has brought to cruising,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “She represents the culmination of our 50th birthday while also shining a light on our bright future with so much more excitement to come!”
CARNIVAL CELEBRATION FEATURES
- The ship has a three-deck-high atrium
- Dozens of dining options
- Dining and beverage options found in all six themed zones, including the new Miami-inspired 820 Biscayne
- BOLT roller coaster
- The ship has a capacity of 5,374
“Our team of shipbuilders are delivering a world-class addition to the Carnival fleet today. She is one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly ships,” said the CEO of Meyer Turku, Tim Meyer. “I am very proud of the results of this great partnership.”
The ship will arrive at her homeport of PortMiami on November 20th after a 14-day transatlantic Journeys Cruise from Southampton, England. There will be a ceremony that evening to officially name the new ship. At the event, guests can expect a tribute to Carnival’s past and exciting future to come.
Have you booked a sailing on the new Carnival Celebration? Let us know in the comments!