Azamara Reveals 2025 World Cruise

After a very successful booking of Azamara’s 2024 world cruise, the brand has announced some exciting plans for the cruise line’s 2025 world voyage!

Departing from San Diego, California, the cruise line’s latest ship, Azamara Onward, will be visiting 37 countries with 15 overnights and 31 late stays in ports, allowing guests to step inside each port and learn more about the destination. The world cruise will conclude in Southhampton, United Kingdom.

“We are thrilled to have our second world cruise aboard Azamara Onward. With 60% of ports on this sailing being different from those on our 2024 world voyage, this itinerary was carefully curated to give even the most well-traveled guests a new perspective on the world,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Our 2025 world cruise invites travelers to not only see the world, but also take their time in each destination and make memories that will last long after the journey has ended.”

The brand’s 2024 World Voyage was of huge interest and sold out with a waitlist. To show appreciation to the trade partners, loyal guests, and past and current world cruisers, these individuals will have an exclusive opportunity to explore the ship’s offerings and reserve a spot before the public.

Featured Destinations Aboard Azamara Onward

Honolulu, Hawaii: It is time to relax and unwind on Hawaii’s beautiful beaches and sea life. Guests are invited to explore the Hawaiian cuisine and culture in this late-stay port.

Samoa and Tonga: Swim with whales and soak up Samoan culture.

Sydney, Australia: Stay overnight in Australia to experience the beaches and entertainment scene.

Stewart Island, New Zealand: Get outdoors in New Zealand and explore the island and rainforests that inhabit all native wildlife.

Highlights of Azamara’s Immersive Land Experiences:

Benoa, Bali: Discover the beauty and charm of Benoa’s island and culture. In the evening, watch local performers showcase traditional dance and footwork.

Bangkok, Thailand: Guests are invited to spend two nights in Bangkok to immersive themselves in local culture, food, music, and dance. Learn more about the area on shore excursions or explore colonial architecture.

Semarang, Indonesia: Known as the Venice of Java. Guests are invited to take a shore excursion to Borobudur, the world’s largest Buddhist template.

Guests traveling with Azamara on their 2025 World Voyage can expect exclusive amenities, including a $4,000 onboard credit, $3,000 for shore excursions, and premium beverage packages to enjoy throughout the voyage.

Will you book a trip on the new Azamara Onward? Let us know in the comments!