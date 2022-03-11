We’re Back from Wonder of the Seas’ Inaugural Voyage

The first night on any cruise ship is a whirlwind of activity, but this was an 18-deck block party fit for the biggest cruise ship at sea. Smiles all around among the guests, and yes, delightfully so, we could actually see them as only the crew members on board Wonder of the Seas are required to roam the corridors in face masks.

After dinner in the main dining room (the prime rib was divine), I hustled out to check out the Boardwalk neighborhood on Deck 5, home to the Aquatheater and The Abyss, a 10-story dry slide found corkscrewing it’s way down the aft of the ship. You read that right, 10 stories.

From there I ventured to my floor and what I found to be my favorite on the ship; deck 8. Home to Central Park as well as a variety of stateroom categories, Deck 8 added a convenience factor I really loved. Along with multiple specialty restaurants (Giovanni’s, 150 Central Park and Chops Grille), the space is a lush garden with live plants, a terrace bar and the Park Cafe which I made great use of both for my morning cup of joe on my balcony or a glass of cabernet as the sun sets over the endless expanse of frothing Caribbean waves.