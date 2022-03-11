Cruise Deal of the Week – March 11, 2022

Happy Friday, cruisers!

We’re one week closer to Spring time and the start of Alaska cruising season! With just a few more weeks to go, why not get your next cruise in the books? Alaska season is going to be robust this year as last summer was cut short and cruisers are itching to get back out on their favorite cruise lines to visit America’s most wild state.

So, it’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

Alaska Cruise with Holland America

Holland America Line is a line that cruisers turn to when they want to visit Alaska and they’re positioning their ship Westerdam in Seattle all summer long cruising North through the Inside Passage. The ship leaves from Port of Seattle before spending the day in Puget Sound then spending a day at sea before arriving in Stephens Passage. From there, the cruise calls on Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria in British Columbia before returning to Seattle a week later. The ship is sailing all summer long so there are plenty of dates to choose from.

Make sure you check the list of dates and prices because some are considerably more expensive! Holland America is throwing in a bunch of perks just for booking like up to $1,700 cash back, free drinks, free wifi, included specialty dining, shore excursions and even stateroom upgrades. Book soon and you can even get 50% of your second guest and kids sail free on select itineraries. Holland America Line is also giving out $75 in onboard credit per stateroom.