These Historic Florida Facts Will SHOCK You

Mike and Jeff started “HISTORIC FLORIDA – The Original” as a Facebook group in 2012, now they are up to 204,000 members. The main focus of the group is to show historical photos of Florida from when the camera was invented until and just before Walt Disney arrived in Central Florida around 1971.

Why that cutoff date? No particular reason, that’s just how the’ve always done it! It’s the point in Florida’s history when drastic change began to happen, and things associated with “Old Florida” began to disappear. In addition to photos, other things like maps and postcards are also welcomed in the group.

Learn more about this successful group, as well as their new book “Florida – A History In Pictures” in the video above!