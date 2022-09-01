12 Can’t-Miss Places to Visit in Madeira

There are a lot of beautiful islands to explore in this world, but the Portuguese island of Madeira remains a hidden gem and cruiser paradise thanks to all it has to offer! From the vibrant city of Funchal where the cruise ships dock, to the rocky cliffs of Ponta de São Lourenço and the beach of nearby Porto Santo island, there’s countless places to explore when visiting this spectacular part of the world.

If you’re cruising to Madeira or visiting the island on an extended stay, here are 12 of the can’t-miss places to visit when you arrive!

Miradouro das Neves (São Gonçalo)

To the East of Funchal, the Neves viewpoint is one of the most popular spots to take in the view. Overlooking Funchal Bay, the viewpoint boasts 360-degree views of Funchal’s downtown. Only about a 15 minute drive from the cruise port, the viewpoint should be a stop for any cruiser or visitor to the island.