Cruise Deal of the Week – September 2, 2022

Happy September, Cruisers!

Fall is almost here so if you’re still looking for a cruise this winter, then look no further than today’s Cruise Deal of the Week! Now that Alaska season is beginning it’s wind down for the Summer, it’s time to start getting Caribbean cruises on the books and we’ve got a deal for Princess Cruises that you won’t want to miss!

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Western Caribbean Cruise

Leaving from Galveston, TX on January 15, 2023, Ruby Princess will spend two days at sea before arriving in Mahahual, Mexico, Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico before another sea day and return to Galveston. Interior staterooms start at just $429 and balconies are only a few hundred more so why not treat yourself on your next Caribbean cruise vacation?

For a limited time, Princess Cruises is also offering up to $1,700 in onboard credit, shore excursion credit, reduced deposits and more! If you’re looking for a cruise to escape the cold this winter, Princess has you covered!