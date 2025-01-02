The Palm House Grand Reopening

Exciting news for travelers! The iconic Palm House Hotel has reopened its doors after a 17-year absence, ready to welcome guests and unveil its stunning transformation. Join fellow adventurers as they discover the beautifully renovated Palm House Hotel, now managed by Iconic Luxury Hotels. This exquisite property is ideally situated just steps from the beach and the renowned Worth Avenue, making it a perfect destination for both pre-and post-cruise stays. Embark on this journey with us as we highlight the unique offerings of this remarkable destination.



