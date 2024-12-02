Palm House: Palm Beach’s Best-Kept Luxury Secret

Palm House is a notable spot on Palm Beach Island. Just days after its reopening, the service feels authentic, as if it has been welcoming guests for years. Every team member I interacted with was exceptional—a testament to the hiring team’s efforts.

With the recent opening of its first U.S. property, the Palm House Hotel, Iconic Luxury Hotels (ILH) is set to elevate the travel experience during the 2024 holiday season. The hotel serves as an ideal destination for pre-and post-cruise stays, blending elegance and comfort in a prime location. After 17 years of dormancy, the revival of Palm House, backed by ILH—owners of established properties like Chewton Glen and Cliveden House—marks a significant new chapter. Their expertise in luxury hospitality has revitalized the property, making its return an important moment for the Palm Beach Island community.

Designed by Cooper Carry and Muza Lab, the Palm House Hotel showcases a fresh aesthetic inspired by the vintage colors of Palm Beach, featuring a coral façade, carved cypress arbors, and pale-pink limestone arches. Dining at Palm House was another highlight. The Japanese-Peruvian cuisine exceeded expectations, with impressive presentation and outstanding quality.

“This marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s history as we announce our first Iconic Luxury Hotel in the United States,” said Andrew Stembridge, executive director of Iconic Luxury Hotels.

Location

Palm House Hotel is conveniently located near the beach and Worth Avenue, catering to luxury travelers and serving as a gateway to cruise adventures. Its proximity to port facilities allows guests to enjoy a comfortable stay before embarking on or returning from their trips.

Accommodations

The hotel features 79 spacious rooms, including 21 suites—some of the largest on the island. Each room includes floor-to-ceiling windows, arched doorways, and private terraces. The Presidential Suite boasts a double-height living area and a balcony overlooking the pool deck, complemented by coral headboards, woven wall sconces, and walls adorned with lattice and antique mirrors.

Guests will enter the Palm Bar from the grand porte cochere, where they will find a lounge featuring three custom coral Murano-glass chandeliers and a pink marble bar. The lounge floor showcases a matte and polished marble mosaic beneath an antique-mirrored ceiling, providing plush ruby seating for cocktails and snacks.

The Sunset Pool Deck includes a sunken heated pool and cabana beds, along with poolside service, attentive butlers, and a full beverage menu.

The Palm House Dining Room offers all-day dining with intimate seating and an open kitchen, accommodating 88 guests and extending to an outdoor terrace.

A Prime Location for Cruise Guests

Located steps from pristine beaches and upscale shopping, the Palm House Hotel provides a relaxing stay for cruise travelers before and after their journeys.

As the grand opening approaches, the Palm House Hotel aims to become a standout luxury destination in Palm Beach. “This is an exciting step for L+R Hotels as we continue to grow our Iconic Luxury Hotels portfolio internationally,” said Francisco Macedo, senior vice president of Iconic Luxury Hotels.

About Iconic Luxury Hotels

Founded in December 2016, Iconic Luxury Hotels is part of L+R Hotels, which manages over 105 hotels worldwide. Each property, including Cliveden House, Chewton Glen, and Hotel Excelsior, features unique character and exceptional hospitality. The addition of the Palm House Hotel marks a significant milestone in ILH’s expansion, setting new standards in the U.S. luxury hotel market.