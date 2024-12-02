Princess Cruises Reveals 2026 West Coast Cruises

Princess Cruises’ 2026-2027 West Coast season features 26 destinations and 69 voyages, including the debut of the Star Princess. Departing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver, B.C., the itineraries highlight each region’s culture, natural beauty, and cuisine.

“Our 2026-2027 season builds on our West Coast legacy with diverse itineraries that capture the essence of these extraordinary destinations,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “From the golden beaches of Mexico to the vibrant energy of California and the tropical charm of Hawaii, these sailings are crafted to offer something truly special for every traveler.”

Highlights of the 2026-2027 West Coast Season

Sailings from Los Angeles

Star Princess (NEW!): One roundtrip, seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise departing April 19, 2027.

Discovery Princess: Seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta (October 2026 – April 2027).

Emerald Princess:

– 16-day Hawaiian Islands cruises, including late-night stays in Honolulu (September 2026 – March 2027).

– 7-day Classic California Coast cruises during Spring Break (November 2026 and March 2027).

– 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruise departing December 30, 2026.

– 4-day West Coast Getaway for Thanksgiving departing November 24, 2026.

Island Princess: 32-day cruise to the South Pacific Islands and Hawaii, departing September 23, 2026.

Grand Princess:10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruise with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas, departing September 25, 2026.

Sailings from San Francisco

Ruby Princess: Roundtrip itineraries from October 2026 to April 2027, including:

– 16-day cruises to Hawaii with a holiday sailing over New Year.

– 11-day cruise to Mexico over Christmas.

– 7-day Pacific Northwest Coast cruises in November 2026 and April 2027.

– Five-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego over Thanksgiving.

Cruises from Vancouver, B.C., to Los Angeles

Choose from five ships departing from Vancouver, B.C., with stops in San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Catalina Island, and San Diego. Scheduled for September 2026, cruises last six to seven days on the Coral Princess, Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Island Princess, and the new Star Princess.

The West Coast program also features roundtrip holiday voyages from Los Angeles or San Francisco, including cruises to Hawaii and Mexico for Christmas and New Year and shorter West Coast Getaways for Thanksgiving.

Guests can utilize the Better than Best Price Guarantee. If they find a lower fare for the same cruise on the Princess website before final payment, Princess will provide 120% of the difference as onboard credit.

