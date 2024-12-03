Celebrity Cruises Sets Sail from Port Canaveral for the First Time

Today, Celebrity Cruises begins sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida!

Celebrity Equinox will offer 7-night Caribbean cruises to destinations including the Bahamas, St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, and Belize.

“At Celebrity we are continually striving to elevate our guests’ vacation experience from start to finish, and are delighted to offer even more ways to relax, unwind and explore the Caribbean,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “The addition of Port Canaveral offers guests the ultimate flexibility for their perfect Caribbean getaway.”

MORE INFORMATION

Celebrity Equinox will sail 7-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, visiting over 15 Caribbean destinations. Highlights include Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Mexico, and Perfect Day at CocoCay, featuring unique experiences like Overwater Cabanas and Hideaway Beach.

Celebrity Equinox combines small-ship intimacy with large-ship excitement, offering 20+ dining options, a top wine program, entertainment, and over 120 spa treatments.

In winter 2025, Celebrity Cruises will expand its Port Canaveral offerings with the Edge Series ship, Celebrity Apex, offering 7-night Caribbean sailings.

Will you be sailing aboard Celebrity Equinox from Port Canaveral? Let us know in the comments!