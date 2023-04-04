Swan Hellenic Takes Delivery Of New Flagship SH Diana

Today, Swan Hellenic took the official delivery of its brand-new flagship SH Diana from the Helsinki Shipyard!

“We’re delighted to have taken delivery of this exceptionally beautiful and versatile new 5-star vessel,” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “As the largest ship in our fleet, she is the first to be outfitted with large tender boats as well as expedition zodiacs, offering guests a wide variety of extraordinary in-depth experiences seeing what others don’t.”

On May 4, 2023, SH Diana’s christening ceremony will take place with icon Valerie Wilson named as godmother.

SH DIANA’S UPCOMING TRAVELS

SH Diana is now sailing to Palermo for her inaugural cultural expedition cruise, the ten-night Mysteries of Carthage and the Moors. This cruise will take guests to a wide list of locations in North Africa before making her way to Seville and Lisbon.

Her nine-night Historic Ports of the Western Seaboard will depart from Lisbon on April 25, 2023, visiting the coasts of Spain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Will you be sailing on SH Diana? Let us know in the comments!