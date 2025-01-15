Step Inside Sanctuary

Cairo is an electrifying place. Loud, chaotic and very crowded, this Middle Eastern megalopolis is fascinating, yet it also can be overwhelming in large doses. It has another side too, though. A quiet and peaceful side. Step inside one of Cairo’s churches, and you will find yourself immersed in hushed tranquility. The churches of Cairo are not only calm amid the commotion. They are also very important parts of the country’s Christian culture and history.

“Being a Christian in Egypt is an experience of rich heritage and deep-rooted faith,” Egyptian student Haitham Gendy explains. “The churches here are not just buildings; they are sanctuaries of history, culture, and unwavering belief. They tell the stories of generations who have kept the flame of their faith burning brightly despite challenges.”

When travelers want to see the churches here, they usually head to the famous Coptic Cairo. However, you can find many other lesser-known but just as remarkable churches dotted all around the city. While these holy places are beloved to Coptic Christians, they are unknown to most travelers.

Church of the Virgin Mary at Zeitoun

Usually called simply “Zeitoun Church,” this beautiful, brightly colored building is probably the Coptic Christian community’s most important church. For over three years beginning on April 2, 1968, witnesses began seeing an apparition of the Virgin Mary on its roof. Millions of Egyptians eventually witnessed this, but many were, of course, skeptical. High-ranking Egyptian bishops and priests soon undertook an investigation. They ultimately determined this was no hoax and the apparitions were indeed truly supernatural. This caused millions of people from different faiths around the world to come and see for themselves. The apparitions continued to frequently appear until May 1971.

Coptic Christian Joseph Nazir lives in the Sinai and was baptized in Zeitoun Church. He says today, the church plays an important function in Egyptian society. It has formed a charitable connection with a hospital in the city where patients need to pay only a small fraction of what’s charged at other hospitals. Because of this philanthropic healthcare, both Christians and Muslims are again drawn here, similar to the years of the apparition.

Mokattam Mountain Churches

On the top of Mokattam Mountain in Cairo, at Simon the Tanner Monastery, you will find the most unique churches not only in Egypt but in all of the world.

Here, carved into the mountain, are a collection of six churches. Inside each, artistic engravings are chiseled into the stone commemorating their stories.

These churches are important for two.…

By Sabina Lohr

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.