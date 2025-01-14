Crystal Cruises Reveals 2027 World Cruise

Crystal has announced its 2027 World Cruise aboard Crystal Serenity, a 140-night journey to 83 destinations. Travelers can explore Central and South America, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and Alaska. Bookings open on January 27, 2025, with a waitlist available.

The cruise departs San Diego on January 8, 2027, and ends in Vancouver on May 28, 2027. Titled “Stories of the South Seas,” it covers 29 countries and includes two crossings of the International Date Line. The itinerary features curated experiences such as culinary tours in Thailand, access to Indonesian temples, and Fijian firewalking ceremonies. Stops include Mexico, Central America, Rapa Nui (Easter Island), French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, China, South Korea, Japan, and Alaska (including Sitka, Ketchikan, and Hubbard Glacier).

“Crystal continues to redefine what it means to embark on the journey of a lifetime, offering innovative and educational ways to explore the world while delivering the highest levels of service,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group. “This thoughtfully designed World Cruise itinerary, developed in collaboration with Abercrombie & Kent, exemplifies our commitment to create exceptional experiences that inspire at every turn.”