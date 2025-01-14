January 14, 2025

Crystal Cruises Reveals 2027 World Cruise

Crystal has announced its 2027 World Cruise aboard Crystal Serenity, a 140-night journey to 83 destinations. Travelers can explore Central and South America, French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and Alaska. Bookings open on January 27, 2025, with a waitlist available.

The cruise departs San Diego on January 8, 2027, and ends in Vancouver on May 28, 2027. Titled “Stories of the South Seas,” it covers 29 countries and includes two crossings of the International Date Line. The itinerary features curated experiences such as culinary tours in Thailand, access to Indonesian temples, and Fijian firewalking ceremonies. Stops include Mexico, Central America, Rapa Nui (Easter Island), French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, China, South Korea, Japan, and Alaska (including Sitka, Ketchikan, and Hubbard Glacier).

“Crystal continues to redefine what it means to embark on the journey of a lifetime, offering innovative and educational ways to explore the world while delivering the highest levels of service,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group. “This thoughtfully designed World Cruise itinerary, developed in collaboration with Abercrombie & Kent, exemplifies our commitment to create exceptional experiences that inspire at every turn.”

2027 World Cruise Itinerary

January

  • Depart from San Diego and sail to Mexico’s coasts, then visit Central America’s El Salvador and Costa Rica.
  • Stop in Ecuador at Manta and Guayaquil.

February

  • Cross the South Pacific to French Polynesia’s Bora Bora, Tahiti, and Moorea.
  • Visit Samoa and Fiji for cultural ceremonies, beaches, and rainforests.

March

  • Explore New Zealand’s fjords, Maori heritage, and cities.
  • Visit Tasmania, Sydney, and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

April

  • Discover Southeast Asia’s ancient temples, vibrant cities, and cuisine in Indonesia, Singapore, Bangkok, and Vietnam.
  • Visit China’s landmarks in Shanghai and Xiamen.

May

  • Visit Busan, South Korea.
  • Explore Japan’s Hiroshima, Kobe, and Tokyo.
  • End in Alaska with glacier visits, forest exploration, and ports such as Sitka before arriving in Vancouver, BC.

“Sailing on over 30 world cruises has been an incredible journey,” said Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, Crystal’s chairman and brand ambassador. “Each voyage is unique—a tapestry of unforgettable destinations, inspiring cultures and the cherished connections made along the way. No matter how often I embark on a world cruise, the sense of wonder and discovery remains just as vivid as the first.” Barroso de Oliveira is set to join the 2027 World Cruise voyage.

Benefits of the 2027 World Cruise

  • Business Class air travel or air credit
  • $1,500 onboard credit
  • Unlimited dining at select restaurants (reservations required)
  • Themed onboard events
  • Private transfers and luggage valet service
  • Complimentary laundry and pressing (second-day service)
  • Exclusive shoreside events for full World Cruise guests
  • Complimentary initial onboard medical visit
////////////

Julie Bouchner is the Digital & Social Media Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like