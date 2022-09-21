Starboard Cruise Services and Carnival Cruise Line Extend Partnership

The long-standing partnership between Starboard Cruise Services, a LMVH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) company, and Carnival Cruise Line has been extended for five additional years! Not only does the extension introduce Starboard as the main retail partner for all nine Carnival ships, but it welcomes the newest Carnival Celebration fleet sailing later this year.

“Our extensive and successful partnership with Carnival Cruise Line uniquely positions us to build upon our track record of keeping families at the center of our retail offerings and bringing to life fun retail vacation experiences,” says Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s President and CEO. “Our dedicated account team of industry experts is excited to continue taking Carnival’s memorable vacation retail concepts to the next level with new offerings and a revamped commercial model.”

The History of Starboard and Carnivals Partnership

Since 1992, Starboard has offered Carnival Cruise Line guests the opportunity to shop the most in-demand and custom-designed merchandise at sea. The retailer’s nine ships with this partnership are Carnival Dream, Freedom, Horizon, Legend, Magic, Miracle, Pride, Sunrise, and Sunshine. Later this year Celebration will join the list.

“Starboard is a trusted retail partner who knows exactly what our guests want and expect – more Carnival branded assortments and products that remind them of where they’ve traveled to with us,” says Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail operations for Carnival Cruise Line. “As retailers, we saw more opportunity to really kick it up a notch on Carnival Celebration, so we’re excited to see how our guests love our new offerings as much as our classics.”

Will you be traveling aboard Carnival Celebration this year? Let us know in the comments!