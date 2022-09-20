Galataport Istanbul Named 2022 “Port of the Year”

Galataport Istanbul has been named the “Port of the Year” at the 2022 Seatrade Cruise Awards, an annual cruise industry gathering this past September 14th and 15th in Malaga, Spain.

“Galataport İstanbul has operated at full capacity since October 2021, hosting cruise ships and guests. In April, we participated in the Seatrade Cruise Global event, which brought together the key representatives of the global cruise,” said Figen Ayan, President of MedCruise Association and Chief Port Officer at Galataport Istanbul.” Bringing home the ‘Port of the Year’ title from the Seatrade Cruise Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the industry, one year after we launched our operations makes us proud.”

Galataport Istanbul’s key standouts

The port is the world’s first underground cruise ship terminal located in a historic district in the city.

When a ship docks at the port, a special system of 176 high hatches is activated, creating a temporary customs area.

The port is expected to host about 150 ships and 450,000 passengers by the end of the year.

Galataport Istanbul focuses on sustainability. By bringing together historical aspects and social and economic sustainability, Galataport hopes to achieve environmental sustainability with its special cooling system to waste management.

Galataport Istanbul received the “Environmental Responsibility Award” in 2021 for developing environment-friendly projects.

“At Galataport İstanbul, we are thrilled to see that our cutting-edge innovations and the newness we bring to the operational processes are recognized with international awards,” said Ayan.

About Galataport Istanbul

Galataport Istanbul is a port at the heart of Istanbul. Guests visiting this port can expect art, shopping, and dining experience showcasing the culture Istanbul has to offer. The port has become a favorite port since October 2021.