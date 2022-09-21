Aruba is Calling All Pet-Lovers to Visit

To kick off National Dog Week, Aruba is launching the Have Dog, Will Travel initiative in partnership with two popular pet-focused companies, Avvinue and Wag!. Have Dog, Will Travel will grant travelers easy access to dog-friendly hotel and resort deals, aiming to extend The Aruba Effect, a state of being that visitors experience on the One happy island, to furry friends and their humans! Aruba is offering discounts for expert pet travel assistance by launching Have Dog, Will Travel, for the first time ever.

From September 20, 2022, through October 2022, travelers with furry friends can take advantage of more of Aruba’s dog-inclusive experiences than ever. By working with Wag!, the top service specializing in connecting pet parents with pet care services in their surrounding area, and Avvinue, an online pet travel startup that helps travelers find dog-friendly destinations and assists customers with pet reservations, the Have Dog, Will Travel initiative is sure to grab the attention of frequent travelers and pet parents.

“Aruba is a destination that not only allows you to bring your dog but welcomes them with open arms,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “Through this promotion, we aim to help pet-owners enjoy an idyllic experience on the One happy island, whether they are planning to bring their companion or safely board them while they travel.”

Travelers can book pet-friendly travel through Avvinue and enter the promo code “ARUBA” at checkout for a $25 discount on upcoming flights for themselves and their four-legged friends. Travelers who prefer to leave their dogs home can sign up for one free month of Wag! Premium and enjoy a 10% discount on any service booked through the company, including boarding, sitting services and pet caregivers. Pet parents will also have access to a 24-7 live chat with veterinary professionals, their sitters, and much more.

Aruba is home to dozens of pet-friendly hotels that guests can choose from. Here are some of Aruba‘s top choices for pet parents and their furry friends:

Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba: Upon arrival, this resort welcomes pet parents and their dogs with tasty treats and water bowls. Guests and their pups, of any size, are encouraged to enjoy a paradise vacation for only an extra $10 fee per day.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba: This beach resort welcomes dogs up to 20 pounds to stay at their adult-only hotel, where concierge‘s will be assigned to individual dogs and can provide guests with pet-friendly recommendations and resources. The additional rate for an accompanying dog is $15 a night in the Bucuti Wing and $20 a night in the Tara Wing.

Courtyard by Marriott Aruba Resort: Courtyard guests and their pets staying at this Palm Beach resort can take advantage of a few great promotions thanks to Have Dog, Will Travel. As Visitors staying 4 nights or more with their pets will receive 15% off their total at checkout. Pets must weigh no more than 20 pounds, and pet parents are subject to a $150 cleaning fee by the resort.

Hyatt Place Aruba Airport: Hyatt Place provides travelers and their dogs with easy accessibility to the top attractions in Aruba. Guests who bring along their furry friends are subject to a $75 fee for stays up to 6 nights.

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino: Upon arrival, Hyatt Regency offers travelers and their dogs a welcome letter, a comfy dog bed, a biscuit, along with food and water bowls. For a $150 one-time fee for up to 7 nights, owners can enjoy a hands-on concierge that provides pet- friendly recommendations for the duration of their stay in Aruba.

The Ritz Carlton, Aruba: The Ritz offers dog-friendly amenities and is designed to create a luxury experience for pets and their parents. Some amenities include gourmet pet food, non- motorized water activities, and even mini pet cabanas.

Aruba is one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations among frequent travelers. One happy island has lots to offer including beaches, traditional culinary experiences, and tons of award- winning hotels. The country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2020 list due to their remarkable sustainability efforts.

Do you travel with your pets? Let us know in the comments!