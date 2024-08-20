Star of the Seas to Deliver the Ultimate Family Vacation

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas will soon offer a range of new vacation experiences, including the fastest waterslides, over 40 dining options, and adventures at Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

“Star of the Seas is the second bold act of this exciting, new era of vacations first introduced with Icon of the Seas, and it’s putting the world’s best vacation on the map at yet another top travel destination,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Between Miami and Port Canaveral (Orlando), more adventurers than ever can set their sights on the only vacation that combines the best of all vacations – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure – with experiences that have and will continue to make headlines and memories for years to come.”

In August 2025, the new offering will include features originally from Icon of the Seas.

The Lincoln Park Supper Club will provide a 1930s Chicago-inspired dining experience with multiple courses and live entertainment.

The Category 6 waterpark will have six waterslides and seven pools. The Surfside neighborhood will cater to young families.

The adults-only Hideaway will have one of only two suspended infinity pools at sea.

The ship will feature eight distinct neighborhoods with restaurants, bars, and live entertainment.

Thrill Island: Features Category 6, the first waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking waterslides, Crown’s Edge skywalk and thrill ride, the FlowRider surf simulator, mini golf, and venues like Basecamp and Desserted.

Chill Island has four pools with different vibes, including the swim-up bar Swim & Tonic and Royal Bay, the largest pool at sea. Live bands, DJs, and dining options like The Lime & Coconut enhance the relaxation experience.

Surfside: Designed for young families, this neighborhood includes Splashaway Bay, Baby Bay for kids, and Water’s Edge pool for adults. Dining options like Surfside Eatery cater to both children and adults.

AquaDome: A tranquil space by day that transforms into a vibrant hotspot at night, featuring the AquaTheater for shows, the AquaDome Market food hall, and bars like Rye & Bean and The Overlook, offering stunning ocean views.

The Hideaway: An adults-only area 135 feet above the ocean featuring a suspended infinity pool, DJ, dedicated bar, and whirlpool terraces for an upscale beach club atmosphere.

Star will join Utopia of the Seas in Port Canaveral for short getaways, offering weeklong Caribbean trips or shorter Bahamian escapes. Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, opening in late 2025, will enhance Royal Caribbean’s offerings.

All the Star of the Seas cruises depart from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. Visit Royal Caribbean’s website for more information!

