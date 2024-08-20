MSC Seascape’s future homeport under construction

Construction is underway at the Port of Galveston to transform a cargo warehouse into a new cruise terminal, set to be the home of MSC Seascape!

This $151 million complex at Pier 16 will feature a 165,000-square-foot terminal and a $55 million parking garage, and it is anticipated to open in November 2025.

ABOUT CONSTRUCTION AND CEREMONY

On August 20, 2024, Galveston Wharves marked the start of construction at Pier 16 during a ceremony attended by MSC Cruises executives, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) representatives, elected officials, community leaders, and port partners.

During the ceremony, Rodger Rees, CEO of Galveston Wharves, and Rick Sasso, U.S. chairman of MSC Cruises, unveiled a large rendering of the terminal complex with the MSC Seascape docked alongside.

“We have so much to celebrate today with this milestone and what it means to our community, cruise guests, and port partners,” said Ress. “This beautiful new terminal will generate jobs and economic growth for the region, an exciting new cruise choice for our market, and growth opportunities for our port partners.”

With the opening of the fourth terminal, Rees expressed his expectation that the port will welcome over 2 million passengers annually starting in 2026, marking a significant milestone in Galveston’s 24-year history as a cruise home port.

“We also want to take this opportunity to give a warm, Texas-sized welcome to MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise line. Having a cruise line of this stature homeporting in Galveston says a great deal about our position in the U.S. and global cruise markets,” Ress added.

Sasso remarked, “The groundbreaking for Cruise Terminal 16 marks a significant milestone in MSC Cruises’ ongoing U.S. expansion. Adding Galveston as our fourth homeport will make it even easier for travelers from the central and western parts of the country to enjoy our distinctive mix of European style and American comfort.This state-of-the-art terminal will set the tone for a memorable cruise experience. We are thrilled to work closely with the Galveston Wharves to shape the future of cruising in Texas, delivering extraordinary vacations and unforgettable moments aboard the beautiful and modern MSC Seascape.”

U.S. Congressman Randy Weber joined in on the excitement, stating, “I’m thrilled about the groundbreaking of our fourth cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston. This kind of investment is a game-changer for our community, and it’s all thanks to Rodger Rees. His leadership is putting Galveston on the map as a top cruise destination and keeping our port bustling with activity. I will continue to fight for our ports in Congress to ensure they get the support they deserve.”

Regional Economic Benefits

In 2022, the port’s cruise activity generated 3,500 jobs, $568 million in local business revenue, and $73.5 million in passenger and crew purchases. The fourth cruise terminal is expected to create an additional 925 jobs and contribute $177 million in annual local business revenue. Galveston will also benefit from passenger fees and sales tax revenues from cruise parking.