Royal Caribbean Amplifies Allure of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International will launch an upgraded Allure of the Seas in April 2025, featuring over $100 million in enhancements.

Guests can enjoy more than 35 dining options and exciting activities while exploring destinations like Marseille, Florence, Rome, and Palma de Mallorca. Book a 7-night Western Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona on Royal Caribbean’s website.

UPDATES TO ALLURE OF THE SEAS

Allure is the latest Oasis Class ship to be upgraded as part of Royal Amplified, following the successful Oasis of the Seas enhancement in 2019.

All-out Thrill and Chill

The Caribbean pool deck features resort-style pools with various seating options, including casitas and in-pool loungers. The adults-only Solarium offers new amenities, including the Samba Grill and dedicated bars.

The Perfect Storm includes thrilling multistory waterslides—the Cyclone, Typhoon, and SuperCell champagne bowl—perfect for racing with friends and family.

Splashaway Bay is designed for younger guests and features slides, water cannons, fountains, whirlpools, and two drench buckets for double the fun.

The Lime & Coconut poolside bar offers popular drinks, live music, and great vibes day and night.

El Loco Fresh provides a festive poolside menu with tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.

Amped-up Flavors and Nights Out

Pesky Parrot is a Caribbean tiki bar that features fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila, and gin, along with frozen drinks and surprises.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade is an all-ages venue featuring live sports on multiple TVs, arcade classics, and tasty bar food paired with ice-cold brews.

The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar is exclusive to Wonder and Utopia of the Seas, a spot that combines Southern comfort food with Royal Caribbean hospitality and live country music.

Adventures for Everyone

Ultimate Abyss is a slide that features ten stories of twists and turns.

Royal Escape Room – Apollo 18: Lunar Landing is an escape room experience. Families work together to solve puzzles and land Apollo 18 1973 before time runs out.

Laser Tag –The Studio B ice rink transforms into a glow-in-the-dark arena for exciting battles in Battle for Planet Z.

Adventure Ocean – Kids can explore immersive experiences in a revamped layout, including play areas, the AO Theater, a Workshop for art and science, interactive games in the Arena, and sensory programs for younger children.

Social298 – A complete overhaul of teen spaces, offering video games, music, movies, and social activities for teens to connect and relax.

ADDITIONAL UPDATES

The new Ultimate Panoramic Suites above Allure’s bridge offer 200-degree ocean views.

Guests can enjoy signature Royal Caribbean entertainment and activities like rock climbing, FlowRider surf simulators, and dining options at Schooner Bar, Bow & Stern, Giovanni’s Table, and Chops Grille.

“From the new Icon and Utopia of the Seas to now the more than $100 million transformation of Allure of the Seas, we’ve upped the ante threefold on the different ways vacationers can get away and make memories with Royal Caribbean,” said Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Royal Caribbean International. “Allure will be reimagined with the best of Royal Caribbean and what travelers love. Between new favorites, like the Pesky Parrot tiki bar, and experiences that unlock core memories time and time again, from an incredible pool deck to an unmatched combination of thrills and ways to chill, Allure will have even more of everything that makes it a standout favorite.”

UPCOMING ITINERARIES

Allure will be among six Royal Caribbean ships sailing from five European destinations in summer 2025 before relocating to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2025.

Travelers can choose from 6-—to 8-night trips to the eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas, with highlights including the award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay and the new Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau, which will open in late 2025.

Are you excited about Allure‘s new features? Let us know in the comments!