Norwegian Cruise Line Expands Military Program to Canadian Armed Forces

Norwegian Cruise Line is expanding its Military Appreciation Program to include active Canadian service members, veterans, and their dependents from the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Canadian Coast Guard.

Starting today, these eligible individuals will receive special onboard experiences and a 10% discount on cruise fares across the NCL fleet!

“The NCL family is committed to supporting the military community, and it is an honor to expand the benefits of our Military Appreciation Program to our allies in Canada,” said David J. Herrera, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard and is the President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “It is a privilege to welcome men and women who have bravely served their countries, along with their families, on board our ships.”

About the Military Appreciation Program

The NCL Military Appreciation Program, created by veterans for veterans, aims to set a standard in the cruise industry for supporting U.S. and Canadian military service members.

Norwegian Cruise Line launched its Military Appreciation Program in November 2022.

The program offers a 10% discount on cruise fares for active U.S. service members, veterans, retired military personnel, and spouses.

The discount can be combined with the Free at Sea package for added benefits.

Guests can enjoy unlimited open bar, specialty dining, and shore excursion credits.

Military guests and their families receive special onboard amenities, including a reception invitation and a welcome packet.

Service members are validated through ID.me, a secure digital identity network for the U.S. military and Canadian armed forces.

Once verified through ID.me, members do not need to re-verify their identity across participating organizations.

Those already registered will be closer to booking their cruise vacation under the Military Appreciation Program.

Norwegian Cruise Line has recently expanded the eligibility of its Military Appreciation Program to include two additional United States uniformed service branches: the NOAA Corps (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

“The expansion of our Military Appreciation Program is a testament to our organization’s passion for supporting and giving back to military service members,” said Derek Lloyd, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Canada-based Vice President of Sales for North America. “Fostering a sense of community and providing military members with a welcoming environment to relax with family and friends is an honor for Norwegian Cruise Line.”

To learn more about Norwegian Cruise Line’s Military Appreciation Program and how to register, click here.