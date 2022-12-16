Set Sail Aboard the AmaMagna With Bill Panoff In 2023

Have you ever wanted to experience a European river cruise? Well, now’s your chance! AmaWaterways and Porthole Cruise and Travel’s Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff are taking you along for the journey of a lifetime. In 2023, set sail with the Porthole team on the one-of-a-kind AmaMagna to experience the luxury of space, breathtaking views, grand capitals, and charming villages of the legendary Danube River. Join in on this first-ever partnership with Ama Waterways and get exclusive behind-the-scenes views from Porthole.

Embark alongside Bill Panoff on August 13, 2023, to witness breathtaking landscapes, culinary delights in Chef’s Table on board, and architectural history on AmaWaterways’ spectacular Magna on the Danube itinerary. Get ready to visit Austria, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia for seven nights of enriching included excursions, exclusive experiences, and more! AmaMagna offers guests the ultimate experience with five bars, four unique restaurants included in your river cruise fare, onboard cinema, wellness studio, and outdoor spin bikes on the river. There is something for everyone on board. Hurry, space is limited. Reserve your stateroom today!

Magna on the Danube Itinerary

With a variety of included tours, such as hikes, bike rides, tastings of local delights all week long, guests can choose how they want to explore each day. Here is the detailed itinerary of locations and sites visited during this river cruise.

Day 1: Guests will be warmly welcomed on board the award-winning AmaMagna and embark from Vilshofen, Germany. Day 1 focuses on getting onto the cruise and settling into your stateroom. In the evening, guests will be treated to a lively Oktoberfest celebration on shore with traditional music, beer, and pretzels–reserved exclusively for AmaWaterways guests.

Day 2: We’ve made it to Passau, a German city on the Austrian border. Guests can start the day with a “City of Three Rivers” walking tour. The tour will show Passau’s Gothic and Italian Baroque architecture and St. Stephen’s Cathedral–home to the largest pipe organ in Europe. Guests who want to be active can take a guided hike up to the Veste Oberhaus fortress, a fort built in 1219, or pedal to Wernstein on a River Inn bike tour.

Day 3: Day 3 begins with a walking tour through the old city center of Linz, the capital of Upper Austria and the country’s third-largest city. During the tour, guests will visit the Mozart House where this great composer imagined his Linz Symphony. Alternatively, guests have the option to bike along Linz’s “Cultural Mile” and the Danube River. There is a separate full-day excursion to Salzburg available for guests who love The Sound of Music. Visit and tour the historic Mirabell Gardens, Residenz Square, and the Old Market, and stop in Mondsee to visit the Basicilia St. Michael, where the famous wedding scene in the movie was filmed. For guests who have not chosen the full-day excursion in Salzburg, they may choose an afternoon visit to the charming Czech mountain town of Český Krumlov. Later, cruise to Grein where you will enjoy an exclusive visit and private reception at Greinburg Castle, the oldest residential castile in Austria, which features unique rooms, including a theater with a pebble mosaic dating back to 1625.

Day 4: We’ve made it to Melks, an Austrian town on the banks of the Danube, west of Vienna. It’s known for its beautiful 11th-century Melk Abbey! Start the day with two available tours; the first tour invites guests to visit the 900-year-old Melk Abbey, the site that contains the tomb of Saint Coloman of Stockerau and the remains of several members of the House of Babenbeg. Alternatively, get active on a bike tour from Melk to the winemaking village of Spitz, where you will meet your ship later in the day. In the afternoon, AmaMagna will visit Spitz, where no other ship can dock when it is port! Once there, choose from several excursions. The first is a walking tour through the charming Dürnstein , Austria taking guests along cobblestone streets to visit the brilliant blue tower of the Baroque Stiftskirche church. The second tour is a hike to the historic Dürnstein Fortress. Alternatively, you may hike within Spitz up to Rotes Tor, or pedal through Spitz to Emmersdorf and back to Spitz on a guided bike tour. Once each tour is done, guests will meet back up for an exclusive evening wine experience just for AmaWaterways guests, with the opportunity to sample some famous regional wines such as Grüner Veltliner and Riesling.

Day 5: Welcome to Vienna! Explore Austria’s capital city and visit the Opera House, the former Imperial Palace of the Habsburgs, Vienna’s historic city center, and St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Guests are invited to join this walking tour on foot or go on a separate tour of the city by bike. Once these tours are over, guests will visit the Schönbrunn Palace and Gardens, the main summer residence of the Habsburg rulers and now a UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Learn why Schönbrunn Palace and Gardens is one of Austria’s most important architectural and historical monuments. To end the day, guests can explore and venture out on their own.

Day 6: Explore Slovakia by way of its fascinating capital, Bratislava. Join a walking tour and learn more about how the “Coronation City of Kings” played host to the crowning ceremonies of 11 Hungarian royals between 1536 and 1830. If you prefer exploring the world through your tastebuds, sample local Slovak cheese and sausage on a tasting tour. Or stretch your legs on a hike to the gleaming Bratislava Castle.

Day 7: The day begins with a scenic cruise through the Danube Bend, during which guests will see some of Hungary’s oldest settlements, such as Esztergom, Visegrád, and Szentendre. Once docked in the beautiful and historic city of Budapest, guests will have the option to tour the “Queen of the Danube” or hike Budapest’s Castle Hill. The Queen of the Danube tour invites travelers to experience famous city sites such as The Royal Palace and Fisherman’s Bastion. Travelers who choose to hike Castle Hill can expect to see breathtaking views of the city.

Day 8: Guests will disembark the ship in Budapest and prepare for their flights home.

