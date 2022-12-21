Today, Brightline and its partners in Boca Raton, Aventura, and Miami-Dade County celebrated the grand opening of two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton. Congressman Carlos Gimenez and Mayors Daniella Levine Cava, Scott Singer, and Howard Weinburg attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with city officials from Boca Raton, Aventura, Miami-Dade County, and Brightline executives. Wednesday, December 21, is the first full day of service for the two new stations.

The celebration was located at the entrance of the Boca Raton station, where guests were welcomed by Brightline’s President Patrick Goddard, City of Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Florida State Senator Tina Polsky, and Milton Segarra of Discover The Palm Beaches. After the ceremony, guests were given tours of the brand-new station and a seat on the inaugural ride from Boca Raton to Aventura.

The ceremony at Aventura began at 12 PM with remarks from Brightline President Patrick Goddard, Congressman Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, City of Aventura Mayor Howard Weinburg, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman and Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust (CITT) Second Vice Chair Robert Wolfarth. Following the ceremony, attendees were given a tour of Aventura station and a spot on the inaugural ride from Aventura to MiamiCentral.

In addition to the new Boca Raton and Aventura stations, Brightline has five stations in South Florida. The new stations will offer travelers easy access to popular existing locations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The Boca Raton and Aventura stations feature Brightline’s famous MRKT, SMART, and PREMIUM lounges, touchless turnstiles, and free high-speed Wi-Fi.

Brightline Aventura Station

Brightline’s new Aventura Station is located at 19796 West Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33180. The station promises travelers a quick and efficient way to get around the sunshine state. Brightline approximates an estimated 20-minute travel time from Aventura to MiamiCentral. The station will also offer express services between Miami during the busy morning and evening hours to ease stress for daily commuters.

Per an agreement between Miami-Dade Transit and Brightline, guests can purchase discounted tickets between Aventura and MiamiCentral through the Brightline website and app. Monthly passes can also be purchased for a discount at the guest services desk at the Aventura station. Beginning in January 2023, discounted commuter passes will be available online or through the app.

The new station is a whopping 34,000 square feet and features 240 parking spaces, a bus drop-off for Miami-Dade Transit passengers, and a pedestrian sky bridge that takes guests from the transportation towers to the train platform. Brightline is designing a new pedestrian bridge connecting the train platform to the Aventura Mall. Before the new pedestrian bridge, Brightline will provide guests with a free bi-directional Brightline+ shuttle to the Aventura Mall. The shuttle will be available for 14 hours a day.

The Aventura station was constructed in conjunction with LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) Silver criteria, maintaining Brightline’s promise to reduce its contribution to global climate change and protect water resources. The station features a solar canopy and electric charging vehicles to reduce emissions and motivate passengers to utilize clean transportation. The LEED Silver station also includes materials that create healthy indoor spaces and modern technology to reduce water use.

Brightline Boca Raton Station

Brightline’s Boca Raton station is located next to the downtown library and across from Mizner Park at 101 NW 4th St, Boca Raton, FL 33432. The new station is 22,000 square feet and features a parking garage with over 450 vehicles for Brightline passengers and library visitors. The station also features two complimentary Brightline+ EV carts to downtown destinations in Boca Raton. Travel time between Boca Raton and MiamiCentral is approximately one hour.

Brightline’s schedules were made for stress-free travel during the busy weekday morning and evening hours. Brightline will provide services every other hour during less busy hours and weekends. Regular hourly service will continue in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and MiamiCentral.

Guests can find parking at both new stations, with rates starting at $7 and walk-up parking rates starting at $6 for up to an hour. Guests commuting from Aventura to Boca Raton will have access to the Brightline+ shuttle services offered to South Florida’s biggest events.