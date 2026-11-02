Sea Cloud Cruises has appointed Jana Woczikowski as Global Marketing Director. Based at the company’s Hamburg headquarters, Woczikowski will lead global marketing across the company’s international markets, working with regional teams and communications partners.

“We did not wait for Jana to find us, we went looking for her,” explains Owner’s Representative Ralph de Klijn. “She comes from Lanserhof, a family brand that stands for the highest standard in luxury health and hospitality, and before that she spent many years in marketing roles in the cruise industry. That combination is rare. She understands how a brand with heritage is built and protected, and she knows our industry, its trade partners and its guests from the inside. We have brought marketing for all our markets together under one global lead in Hamburg, so that Sea Cloud Cruises speaks with one voice everywhere our guests book. What we offer is time, days under sail on yachts that reach places no other ship can, and Jana’s task is to bring that to the guests who are looking for exactly this. We are very pleased she has chosen Sea Cloud Cruises.”

The U.S. office will remain part of Sea Cloud Cruises’ global marketing organization, with a dedicated marketing role focused on travel advisor engagement and consumer outreach in North America. Working with Woczikowski and Kevin Smith, President of the Americas, the team will coordinate regional initiatives with the company’s global marketing strategy.

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“Sea Cloud Cruises is one of the most iconic names in small-ship cruising, with a heritage and authenticity that are increasingly rare in today’s travel landscape. What particularly excites me is the opportunity to bring this unique story to life for a new generation of travelers,” said Jana Woczikowski, Global Marketing Director, Sea Cloud Cruises. “As the company enters an exciting new chapter following Sea Cloud’s upcoming return from drydock and continued investment in the brand, there is tremendous opportunity to build on that momentum and expand awareness across key global markets. I am excited to work alongside the talented teams in Hamburg and Florida, as well as our travel advisor partners around the world, to elevate the brand’s visibility and share the story of these extraordinary yachts with more travelers.”

Woczikowski joins Sea Cloud Cruises from Lanserhof Group, where she served as Director of Marketing. She previously held senior marketing and e-commerce roles at TUI Cruises.