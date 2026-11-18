PortMiami recorded 10,533,854 cruise passengers during Fiscal Year 2026, surpassing 10 million for the first time. The fiscal year ran from October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026.

Passenger traffic increased 23% from the previous fiscal year, which recorded 8,564,225 passengers.

PortMiami also set October records in 2026, with 832,142 passenger movements across 106 cruise calls. Compared with October 2025, passenger movements increased 19.04%, while cruise calls rose 13.98%. The port recorded 699,043 passenger movements and 93 cruise calls in October 2025.

“These milestones reflect PortMiami’s continued momentum and the extraordinary work taking place across our seaport. Our investments in modern and resilient infrastructure are delivering results that strengthen our community and expand opportunities for residents and businesses alike,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

PortMiami handled 1,105,517 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Fiscal Year 2026, down 0.86% from 1,115,058 TEUs the previous year. The port has handled more than one million TEUs annually for 12 consecutive years.

“Crossing the 10 million passenger threshold showcases the strength of our partnerships and the commitment of our team,” said Port Director and CEO Jonathan Daniels. “As we enhance our facilities and streamline operations, PortMiami is well positioned to support the next era of growth in travel and trade.”

Parking and Terminal Access

PortMiami advises passengers to park in the garage or surface lot assigned to their ship and arrive at their scheduled embarkation time. Terminal access depends on the ship’s departure terminal:

PortMiami Tunnel: Terminals AA, A, B, C and D

PortMiami Bridge: Terminals E, F, G, J and V

For more information about PortMiami, cruise schedules, parking and terminal details, visit PortMiami’s official website.