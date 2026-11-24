Transcend Cruises has partnered with Your Health Companion (YHC) to offer guests seven days of complimentary access to its health management app.

The app allows users to store medical information, access health resources and receive AI-powered symptom guidance. After the complimentary seven-day period, guests can purchase an annual subscription at a discounted rate.

“At Transcend Cruises, we are continually looking for innovative ways to elevate the guest experience. Our partnership with Your Health Companion reflects our commitment to providing guests not only with extraordinary travel experiences but also with greater confidence and peace of mind while exploring the world,” said Edie Rodriguez, CEO of Transcend Cruises.

River cruise ships generally do not have dedicated medical facilities or full-time physicians, unlike larger ocean-going ships. This can be a concern for guests who experience health issues while traveling.

Your Health Companion provides access to medical information and health resources through a smartphone, including AI-powered symptom guidance, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, wherever internet access is available.

The app gives guests access to personal health information if they become ill, are injured while sightseeing or need help with medication instructions while traveling. This information can also help healthcare professionals understand a guest’s medical history, medications and existing conditions.

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“We believe that traveling away from home should never mean being disconnected from your personal health information. Our partnership with Transcend Cruises represents an exciting advancement in bringing personalized health technology to the travel industry. We are providing travelers with many of the benefits of having their doctor’s office in their pocket, wherever their journey takes them,” said Scott Grody, CEO of Your Health Companion.

App Features

Your Health Companion includes the following features:

AI-Powered Symptom Checker: Provides health information and guidance to help users make informed decisions about seeking medical attention.

Medical History: Stores medical history, existing conditions, allergies and previous procedures.

Medicine Cabinet: Organizes medications, dosages and schedules, with daily email reminders.

Medical Wallet: Stores health insurance information, physician contacts and other medical details.

Medical Library: Provides information about medical conditions, symptoms, medications and general wellness.

Emergency SOS: Provides access to emergency resources.

Call Your Doctor Now: Allows users to access their physician’s contact information and call directly through the app.

Share with Healthcare Providers: Allows users to share relevant medical information with healthcare professionals.

For more information about Transcend Cruises and its charter river cruise experiences, visit TranscendCruises.com.